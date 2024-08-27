All Welcome for the 22nd OVMA Annual Memorial Rally Honoring Veterans

(Photo courtesy of OVMA)

Oregon Veteran’s Motorcycle Association (OVMA) is excited to host their 22nd Annual 9-11 Rally on September 13-14, 2024.

“Everyone is welcome,” says Ray Rose, state president. “You don’t have to own or ride a motorcycle to honor our Veterans and first responders. We have a variety of events for everyone.”

The Rally kicks off Friday, September 13 at 8am with a golf tournament at The Greens Golf Course in Redmond. OVMA is seeking golfers and sponsors; to enter a golf team, play golf or provide a sponsorship, contact Steve Meyer at 541 848 7763 or oscar@bendbroadband.com

Friday evening, OVMA is hosting a Texas Hold-Em tournament at The Big Dog Saloon in Crooked River Ranch. Cards fly at 7pm.

Saturday, September 14, a Poker Run will begin at 9am at the Northside Tavern in Bend. Stops include Vic’s Tavern, Lava Lake Lodge, The Bite and ends at The Big Dog in Crooked River Ranch.

The Rally continues Saturday afternoon at The Big Dog with vendors, raffles, bike games, silent and live auctions, and a patriotic main event. The winning raffle ticket for a 2003 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle will be drawn.

Prior years’ Rally

“Last year OVMA raised several thousands of dollars at this event,” Rose said. “We made contributions to the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, Deschutes County Search and Rescue, Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard, Patriot Pinups, Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and helped Veterans in need throughout the year.

“We are successful thanks to our sponsors,” Rose continues. “OVMA members and the Friends of OVMA are visiting local businesses and promoting the event in the community right now. Please help by signing up to golf, sponsoring and donating prizes, and attending our Rally activities.”

For donations and sponsorship opportunities, contact Ray Rose at president@ovma-state.com

A big THANKS to all the businesses that have hosted and/or Sponsored our Rally.

facebook.com/OregonVeteransMotorcycleAssociation.state