Alpacas, High Tea & Live Piano Music Combine for a One-of-a-Kind Summer Concert Experience in Bend

(Paula Dreyer | Photo courtesy by Benjamin Edwards)

Local pianist and composer Paula Dreyer presents a unique outdoor concert experience blending piano, grazing alpacas and elegant high tea in the heart of Central Oregon. Taking place on July 6 at Flying Dutchman Alpacas, this event offers a rare chance to connect with music, nature and culinary delight in one unforgettable afternoon.

Set against the peaceful backdrop of a local alpaca farm, guests will enjoy an ambient live piano performance while surrounded by curious and gentle alpacas roaming the grounds. Attendees have the option to pre-order a thoughtfully curated high tea featuring artisan mocktails, delicate tea sandwiches and fresh pastries—perfectly paired with the pastoral beauty of the setting.

Event Details:

Location: Flying Dutchman Alpacas

Date: July 6th, 2pm

Live Piano Performance by Paula Dreyer – creator of Piano Flow Live

Live Visual Artist Karen Eland

Free-roaming alpacas throughout the venue

Optional high tea (pre-order available with ticket purchase)

“I’ve always loved creating experiences that blend beauty, playfulness and surprise. This concert is a chance to share music in a completely unique way—with alpacas roaming around, high tea in hand and a touch of magic in the air,” says event creator Paula Dreyer, a pianist and composer known for immersive performances throughout Central Oregon.

