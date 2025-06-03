Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club’s Grand Opening

Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club, the highly anticipated Bend outpost of Portland’s acclaimed winery and restaurant, will celebrate its official grand opening the weekend of June 6-8.

The team will be led by General Manager Jesse Luersen and new hire, Executive Chef Jeff Kelly. Chef Kelly is a Johnson & Wales-trained chef with over a decade of experience in restaurants ranging from James Beard-recognized fine dining to local pubs. Before joining Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club, Chef Kelly spent several years as Executive Chef at Stella’s Southern Brasserie in Greenville, South Carolina, where he helped open the restaurant. His menus emphasize seasonal, local ingredients and a kitchen culture rooted in collaboration and mentorship.

Guests at Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club can expect a relaxed and evolving experience, beginning with afternoon wine tastings and shareable small plates, and transitioning into full-service dinners that highlight seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and thoughtfully crafted menus paired with Amaterra’s award-winning wines. Set in a regionally inspired space featuring a double-sided fireplace, cozy alcoves, and communal tables, Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club offers the perfect setting to savor outstanding cuisine and wine.

A one-time $25 Social Club Membership, applied toward two bottles of wine, is required to visit. Additional perks are available through Wine Club membership, including reciprocal benefits at both the Portland and Bend locations. Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club is currently taking reservations for its grand opening week and beyond, visit here to learn more.

Hours: Visit amaterrabend.com

Location: 909 NW Bond Street, Downtown Bend

About Amaterra:

Meaning “For the Love of the Earth,” Amaterra Winery is a state-of-the-art winery, restaurant, and event venue set amid the tree-filled slopes of Portland’s West Hills. Just minutes from downtown Portland, Amaterra serves as a destination for residents and visitors alike, featuring a 12-acre vineyard, innovative gravity-flow winery, chef-driven restaurant, indoor and outdoor event spaces, as well as expansive valley views. Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club, opening in Bend, Oregon, will feature a relaxed and evolving experience from wine tasting to full-service dinners that highlight seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and thoughtfully crafted menus. The Best Restaurants With Views in Portland, Oregon (2025) by Eater and Top Wedding Venue in Oregon (2024) by Oregon Wedding Day. With its wines receiving high praise from Wine Spectator, James Suckling, and other top critics, Amaterra has cemented itself as a leader in the fine wine industry.

AmaterraWines.com