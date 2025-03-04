Amaterra Winery Expands to Open Bend Location

Amaterra Winery, the state-of-the-art winery and restaurant set amid the tree-filled slopes of Portland’s West Hills, has announced the opening of a second location, which will be located in downtown Bend, Oregon. The new restaurant and tasting room, located at 909 NW Bond Street, will also feature private event spaces. Set to open late spring 2025, this expansion marks a significant milestone for Amaterra as it brings its signature wine experience and culinary offerings to Central Oregon.

“Opening our second location in Bend is a natural extension of our commitment to sharing our love for exceptional food and wine,” said Marcus Breuer, Co-Founder and CEO of Amaterra. “We’ve built strong connections with the Bend community over the years, with many of our wine club members calling Bend home. This new space enables us to better serve our members in Central Oregon, while also introducing our wines and dining offerings to new audiences in a region known for its outstanding culinary and beverage scene.”

Amaterra’s Bend location will offer tastings featuring the winery’s acclaimed Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, along with additional selections from the Portland-based winemaking facility. The tasting menu will also feature a selection of bold reds, delicate whites and bright rosés from Amaterra’s 51Weeks Winemaking brand with varietals from around the Pacific Northwest. Amaterra’s innovative gravity-flow winery utilizes a patent-pending bridge crane system and ballasted punch-down device to best maintain the terroir of its wines.

Amaterra will place a strong emphasis on its food program, offering a thoughtfully curated tasting menu, with recommended pairings, during the day — and transitioning to full dinner service in the evening. The dining menu will showcase the culinary philosophy that has made Amaterra a compelling destination in Portland — featuring locally sourced ingredients and farm-to-table fare, including some favorites from the Portland menu.

Amaterra in Bend is hiring for key positions including executive chef, general manager, assistant general manager and more. For information or to apply, visit here.

Members of Amaterra’s wine club will enjoy reciprocal benefits between the Portland and Bend locations, with details to be announced closer to the opening date.

About Amaterra:

Meaning “for the love of the earth,” Amaterra is a state-of-the-art winery and restaurant set amid the tree-filled slopes of Portland’s West Hills. Just minutes from downtown Portland, Amaterra serves as a destination for residents and visitors alike, featuring a 12-acre vineyard, innovative gravity-flow winery, chef-driven restaurant, indoor and outdoor event spaces, as well as expansive valley views. Amaterra’s restaurant was voted the #2 Best Restaurant in Portland (2024) by Portland Business Journal readers, The Best Restaurants With Views in Portland, Oregon (2025) by Eater and Top Wedding Venue in Oregon (2024) by Oregon Wedding Day. With its wines receiving high praise from Wine Spectator, James Suckling, and other top critics, Amaterra has cemented itself as a leader in the fine wine industry.

