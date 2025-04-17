Amaterra’s Highly Anticipated Bend Location to Open as Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club

Amaterra Winery, the acclaimed Portland-based winery and restaurant rooted in a “For the Love of the Earth” philosophy, today announced the official name of its Central Oregon expansion: Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club. Opening in late spring 2025 at 909 NW Bond Street in downtown Bend, the concept blends thoughtful wine tasting, ingredient-driven dining, and a warm, community-first approach to hospitality.

As part of the announcement, Amaterra has named Jesse Luersen as general manager and regional sales director. A proud Bend native, Luersen brings more than a decade of experience in food and beverage operations, marketing strategy, and community engagement. Most recently, she served as director of hospitality at Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, where she led the launch of the Reed Market Pub and forged impactful partnerships with local nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity, Bend Pride Coalition, and Central Oregon Disability Support Network.

“Bend is built on a spirit of connection — to the land and to each other,” said Luersen. “Amaterra reflects that in such a thoughtful way. I’m honored to help bring this new chapter to life in my hometown.”

“We’re thrilled to have Jesse at the helm of our new Bend location,” said Marcus Breuer, co-founder and CEO of Amaterra. “Her deep connection to the community and her ability to create memorable guest experiences perfectly aligns with our vision for Amaterra Kitchen & Social Club. This isn’t just a new location for us — we see it as a place where people will gather, connect, and feel at home.”

The experience at Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club will evolve with the rhythm of the day. Afternoons will feature guided wine tastings and small plates designed to complement Amaterra’s Willamette Valley wines — known for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, as well as bold reds, crisp whites, and bright rosés made from varietals across the Pacific Northwest. In the evening, the space transitions into full-service dining, where ingredient-driven dishes showcase seasonal, locally sourced fare, including some signature favorites from the Portland location. Wines will be sourced from Amaterra’s state-of-the-art gravity-flow winery in Portland’s West Hills.

The space itself has been thoughtfully designed with regionally sourced materials featuring a double-sided fireplace that anchors the room and intimate alcoves, as well as communal tables inviting everything from quiet conversations to celebratory gatherings.

Continuing its membership-based model, Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club offers a one-time $25 Social Club Membership, required prior to or upon your first visit. The fee can be applied toward two bottles of wine to enjoy onsite or take home. Guests may also choose to join Amaterra’s Wine Club, which includes Social Club access and added perks like preferred pricing on wine, priority reservations, invitations to private events, and exclusive use of our Members’ Gallery space. Reciprocal benefits will be available between the Portland and Bend locations, with more details to come.

Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club is hiring for key hospitality and culinary positions. Interested applicants can learn more and apply here: Careers – Amaterra – Portland Oregon.

About Amaterra:

Meaning “For the Love of the Earth,” Amaterra is a state-of-the-art winery, restaurant and event venue set amid the tree-filled slopes of Portland’s West Hills. Just minutes from downtown Portland, Amaterra serves as a destination for residents and visitors alike, featuring a 12-acre vineyard, innovative gravity-flow winery, chef-driven restaurant, indoor and outdoor event spaces, as well as expansive valley views. Amaterra’s restaurant was voted the #2 Best Restaurant in Portland (2024) by Portland Business Journal readers, The Best Restaurants With Views in Portland, Oregon (2025) by Eater and Top Wedding Venue in Oregon (2024) by Oregon Wedding Day. With its wines receiving high praise from Wine Spectator, James Suckling, and other top critics, Amaterra has cemented itself as a leader in the fine wine industry.

AmaterraWines.com