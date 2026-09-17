Amazon Showcases New Redmond Facility, DUG2

Amazon has opened DUG2, its first facility in Central Oregon, bringing same-day and next-day delivery to customers in Redmond and surrounding Deschutes County communities.

Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch, Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone and Redmond city officials joined Amazon representatives for an opening celebration and behind-the-scenes tour of the facility on Tuesday, September 15.

The event also showcased Central Oregon small businesses that sell through Amazon, including Square Baby and Pacific Northwest Best.

In conjunction with the opening, Amazon donated $10,000 to Heart of Oregon Corps’ Food Heroes Program. The program addresses food insecurity in Central Oregon while providing local young people with opportunities to participate in hunger-relief efforts and workforce development.

The new Redmond facility is part of Amazon’s broader expansion of faster Prime delivery service to more than 6,000 smaller cities, towns and rural communities across the U.S.