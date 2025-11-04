Ambulatory Disabilities Across the U.S. Uncovered

Ambulatory disabilities decreased by 10.34% in Oregon between 2022 and 2023, ranking it second nationwide for decline

The Beaver State fell from 203,000 cases in 2022 to 182,000 in 2023

South Dakota saw the largest decrease in ambulatory disabilities, at -12.82% between 2022 and 2023

Rhode Island saw the largest increase in ambulatory disabilities, at 20.59% between 2022 and 2023

A new study from DeMayo Law Offices, a personal injury law firm in North Carolina, reveals dramatic regional differences in ambulatory disability rates across America. The analysis examined the change in ambulatory disabilities across the United States from 2022 to 2023.

Oregon

Oregon saw the second-largest decrease in ambulatory disabilities between 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, the Beaver State had 203,000 residents with ambulatory disabilities, falling to 182,000 in 2023, a decrease of 10.34%.

This decrease was 8.6% higher than third-place Delaware.

States with Highest Increases in Ambulatory Disabilities (2022-2023)

Rank State Ambulatory Disability in 2022 Ambulatory Disability in 2023 Ambulatory Disability Change 2022-23 1 Rhode Island 34,000 41,000 20.59% 2 North Dakota 28,000 33,000 17.86% 3 Wyoming 30,000 33,000 10.00% 4 Alaska 32,000 35,000 9.38% 5 Hawaii 58,000 63,000 8.62%

Rhode Island ranked first with a 20.59% increase in ambulatory disabilities year over year, jumping from 34,000 to 41,000 reported cases. North Dakota followed with a 17.86% increase while Wyoming (10%), Alaska (9.38%), and Hawaii (8.62%) completed the top five states with the highest growth rates.

The number of people with ambulatory disabilities in Rhode Island rose by 7,000 in just one year. This represents the most significant percentage change nationwide, substantially outpacing the national average.

“The regional variations we’re seeing raise questions about healthcare access and reporting practices across different states,” said Michael DeMayo, CEO of DeMayo Law Offices. “These statistics represent real people facing mobility challenges, and understanding these trends helps identify where additional support and resources might be needed.”

North Dakota saw ambulatory disabilities increase from 28,000 to 33,000, a 17.86% rise. Wyoming reported a 10% increase, with numbers rising from 30,000 to 33,000 people with ambulatory disabilities.

States with Largest Decreases in Ambulatory Disabilities (2022-2023)

Rank State Ambulatory Disability in 2022 Ambulatory Disability in 2023 Ambulatory Disability Change 2022-23 46 West Virginia 107,000 99,000 -7.48% 47 New Mexico 119,000 109,000 -8.40% 48 Delaware 42,000 38,000 -9.52% 49 Oregon 203,000 182,000 -10.34% 50 South Dakota 39,000 34,000 -12.82%

Several states reported significant decreases in ambulatory disabilities. South Dakota experienced the largest decline at -12.82%, with the number of people with ambulatory disabilities decreasing from 39,000 in 2022 to 34,000 in 2023.

Oregon reported a -10.34% change, with ambulatory disabilities dropping from 203,000 to 182,000. Delaware saw a -9.52% decrease, while New Mexico (-8.40%) and West Virginia (-7.48%) also showed substantial reductions.

“Some states with decreases may have implemented effective programs for managing and preventing mobility issues,” DeMayo noted. “South Dakota’s reduction of nearly 13% stands out as particularly significant and may offer valuable lessons for other states wanting to improve mobility outcomes for their residents.”

The statistics show clear regional patterns, with northeastern states generally seeing increases while several western states experienced decreases. These changes could reflect differences in population demographics, healthcare access, or changes in how disabilities are reported.

DeMayo said, “The data shows significant variations that healthcare providers and policymakers should examine closely. States with rising ambulatory disability rates may need to allocate additional resources to accessibility and mobility services.”

Population stability also varied among the states. Rhode Island’s total population increased by just 0.10% during the same period, while its ambulatory disability rate rose by 20.59%, suggesting the increase wasn’t simply due to population growth.

Methodology:

This study uses data from the Center of Research on Disability to rank each US State based on the change in people with ambulatory disabilities from 2022 to 2023.

Source: Center of Research on Disability – researchondisability.org/annual-disability-statistics-collection/build-your-own-statistics-state-national-level-statistics

Full Nationwide Rankings

Rank State Ambulatory Disability in 2022 Ambulatory Disability in 2023 Ambulatory Disability Change 2022-23 1 Rhode Island 34,000 41,000 20.59% 2 North Dakota 28,000 33,000 17.86% 3 Wyoming 30,000 33,000 10.00% 4 Alaska 32,000 35,000 9.38% 5 Hawaii 58,000 63,000 8.62% 6 Colorado 202,000 212,000 4.95% 7 North Carolina 393,000 410,000 4.33% 8 Utah 98,000 102,000 4.08% 9 Washington 309,000 319,000 3.24% 10 Vermont 31,000 32,000 3.23% 11 Nevada 127,000 131,000 3.15% 12 Michigan 362,000 373,000 3.04% 13 South Carolina 206,000 212,000 2.91% 14 Texas 1,019,000 1,046,000 2.65% 15 Illinois 380,000 390,000 2.63% 16 Louisiana 199,000 204,000 2.51% 17 Kentucky 220,000 225,000 2.27% 18 Florida 863,000 881,000 2.09% 19 Arizona 292,000 298,000 2.05% 20 Indiana 246,000 251,000 2.03% 21 New Hampshire 56,000 57,000 1.79% 22 Georgia 365,000 371,000 1.64% 23 Oklahoma 208,000 211,000 1.44% 24 Nebraska 70,000 71,000 1.43% 25 Maryland 165,000 167,000 1.21% 26 California 1,169,000 1,183,000 1.20% 27 Idaho 86,000 87,000 1.16% 28 Ohio 438,000 442,000 0.91% 29 New Jersey 244,000 245,000 0.41% 30 Iowa 117,000 117,000 0.00% 31 Minnesota 198,000 198,000 0.00% 32 Montana 58,000 58,000 0.00% 33 Alabama 224,000 223,000 -0.45% 34 Tennessee 292,000 289,000 -1.03% 35 Arkansas 148,000 146,000 -1.35% 36 Virginia 291,000 286,000 -1.72% 37 New York 595,000 582,000 -2.18% 38 Missouri 260,000 254,000 -2.31% 39 Kansas 122,000 119,000 -2.46% 40 Massachusetts 225,000 216,000 -4.00% 41 Maine 74,000 71,000 -4.05% 42 Wisconsin 217,000 206,000 -5.07% 43 Connecticut 112,000 106,000 -5.36% 44 Mississippi 130,000 123,000 -5.38% 45 Pennsylvania 501,000 473,000 -5.59% 46 West Virginia 107,000 99,000 -7.48% 47 New Mexico 119,000 109,000 -8.40% 48 Delaware 42,000 38,000 -9.52% 49 Oregon 203,000 182,000 -10.34% 50 South Dakota 39,000 34,000 -12.82%

Source: demayolaw.com