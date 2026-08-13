American Lung Association Call for Proposals

On Tuesday, the American Lung Association Research Institute announced the start of its 2027-2028 Research Awards and Grants cycle. The funding is part of the Lung Association’s longstanding commitment to investing in innovative research, promising ideas and scientific discovery with the goal to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease.

Building on this longstanding commitment to advancing lung health, the American Lung Association Research Institute will continue its investment in innovative science through the 2027-2028 research funding cycle. The program supports high-impact basic, translational and clinical research. Applications are carefully evaluated and selected through rigorous scientific peer review. Awardees investigate a wide range of complex issues with the goal of reducing the burden of lung disease. Researchers across disciplines and career levels are encouraged to apply.

“The American Lung Association is committed to investing in lifesaving research—it is core to our mission of creating a world free of lung disease. Amid federal changes in research and funding, it is more important than ever for nonprofit organizations to help sustain scientific discovery and innovation,” said Julian Dillon, executive director for the American Lung Association in Oregon. “By investing in the best and brightest scientists, we hope to accelerate lifesaving discoveries that revolutionize the way we prevent, detect and treat lung disease.”

Since 1904, the Lung Association has focused on driving excellence and innovation through research. The organization has played a pivotal role in landmark lung health advancements — from curbing tuberculosis and improving care for premature infants with respiratory distress, to fueling progress in lung cancer treatments and addressing emerging respiratory threats such as indoor air quality, COVID-19 and other viruses.

Funding opportunities include:

Indoor Air Research Award : Up to $100,000/year (independent) or $50,000/year (mentored), for up to three years. This award supports research on how indoor environments impact lung health, with the goal of informing policy and improving public health outcomes. A letter of intent is required.

: Up to $100,000/year (independent) or $50,000/year (mentored), for up to three years. This award supports research on how indoor environments impact lung health, with the goal of informing policy and improving public health outcomes. A letter of intent is required. Lung Cancer Discovery Award : $100,000/year for up to two years. Funds groundbreaking research in lung cancer across disciplines, from lab studies to clinical investigations. A letter of intent is required.

: $100,000/year for up to two years. Funds groundbreaking research in lung cancer across disciplines, from lab studies to clinical investigations. A letter of intent is required. Emerging Respiratory Pathogen Award : $100,000/year for up to two years. Supports studies into the pathobiology and long-term consequences of new and evolving respiratory pathogens. A letter of intent is required.

: $100,000/year for up to two years. Supports studies into the pathobiology and long-term consequences of new and evolving respiratory pathogens. A letter of intent is required. Innovation Award : $75,000/year for up to two years. Supports independent investigators with recent NIH K- or R-type awards for novel studies in lung health or disease. A letter of intent is required.

: $75,000/year for up to two years. Supports independent investigators with recent NIH K- or R-type awards for novel studies in lung health or disease. A letter of intent is required. Hastings Innovation Award for Interstitial Lung Disease : $75,000/year for up to two years. Designed for independent investigators focused on ILD research with prior NIH award experience.

: $75,000/year for up to two years. Designed for independent investigators focused on ILD research with prior NIH award experience. Allergic Respiratory Diseases Research Award : $75,000/year for up to two years. Jointly funded with the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), this award supports research in allergic respiratory diseases.

: $75,000/year for up to two years. Jointly funded with the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), this award supports research in allergic respiratory diseases. Catalyst Award : $50,000/year for up to two years. Mentored award for early-career scientists on the path to research independence. A letter of intent is required.

: $50,000/year for up to two years. Mentored award for early-career scientists on the path to research independence. A letter of intent is required. Dalsemer Interstitial Lung Disease Award : $50,000/year for up to two years. Provides seed funding for mentored junior researchers studying ILD.

: $50,000/year for up to two years. Provides seed funding for mentored junior researchers studying ILD. Public Health and Public Policy Research Award: $50,000/year for up to two years. Supports public health research and evaluation of policies affecting air quality and lung health.

For the 2027-2028 Lung Association Research Institute grant cycle, qualified researchers must be conducting research in the U.S. and meet individual grant qualifications and other terms and conditions. Application materials are available through ProposalCentral. The entire process takes 6 to 8 months. Research grant awardees will be notified in June 2027.

About the American Lung Association:

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future.

Lung.org • Lung.org/research