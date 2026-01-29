American Lung Association Gives Oregon Mixed Grades for Efforts to Prevent Tobacco Use

According to the American Lung Association’s 24th annual State of Tobacco Control report, Oregon’s grades show that the state must step up efforts to reduce tobacco use to protect communities. Oregon’s action on tobacco control and prevention is especially critical due to the dramatic rollback of federal tobacco prevention efforts in 2025.

Tobacco use remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable death and disease, claiming the lives of more than 5,470 state residents each year. The report urges Oregon lawmakers to focus on ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes to curb tobacco use. Efforts to reduce the use of nicotine pouches should also be addressed.

The State of Tobacco Control report grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. In the 2026 report, Oregon received the following grades:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade C Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade C Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade D Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F

In 2025, the tobacco control and prevention landscape fundamentally changed when the administration took a series of actions that weakened enforcement and jeopardized public health efforts across the country. These included the virtual elimination of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Office on Smoking and Health, major staffing cuts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products and delaying Congressionally appropriated funding for nearly six months. As a result, tobacco control and quitline programs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia were left at risk of shutting down, with some states drastically reducing lifesaving services.

“It is devastating to see the federal government abandon its tobacco control efforts. Walking away from the incredible progress the nation has made on reducing tobacco use over the past 50 years is unacceptable,” said Carrie Nyssen, Senior Director of Advocacy at the American Lung Association in Oregon. “States need to ramp up their tobacco prevention efforts even more to protect residents from disease and addiction caused by tobacco use. In 2026, policymakers in Oregon have the opportunity to address the proliferation of nicotine pouches. These products are the tobacco industry’s newest product targeting youth.”

Another policy opportunity is ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, will reduce tobacco use, including in communities most impacted, and save lives. The most recent Surgeon General’s report on tobacco released in November 2024 makes this clear. Close to 90% of kids who vape use flavored products. Menthol cigarettes continue to be the major cause of tobacco-related death and disease in Black communities due to extensive and ongoing tobacco industry marketing. Close to 80% of Black individuals who smoke use menthol cigarettes.

Federal Grades Overview

The 2026 State of Tobacco Control report grades the federal government in five areas:

Federal Government Regulation of Tobacco Products – Grade D

Federal Coverage of Quit Smoking Treatments – Grade D

Level of Federal Tobacco Taxes – Grade F

Federal Mass Media Campaigns to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use – Grade: I*

Federal Funding for Tobacco Prevention and Control – Grade: B

In the State of Tobacco Control report, the American Lung Association calls on the federal government to fully restore critical tobacco control programs, including CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. Federal leadership is essential. In the current absence of federal leadership, the organization is calling on state legislatures to advance strong, fact-based tobacco control policies that protect communities and reduce tobacco use.

To learn more about this year’s State of Tobacco Control grades and take action, visit Lung.org/sotc.

State grades in State of Tobacco Control reflect actions taken by elected officials and do not reflect on the hard work of state tobacco control programs or advocates.

