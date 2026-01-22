American Lung Association Grades Oregon Efforts to Reduce Tobacco Use in New Report on January 28

On January 28, the American Lung Association in Oregon will release the 24th annual State of Tobacco Control report, which evaluates state and federal efforts to eliminate tobacco use and save lives with proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies. The report will grade Oregon’s tobacco control measures in five areas, including funding for state tobacco prevention programs, state tobacco taxes, smokefree workplace laws, coverage of and access to quit tobacco treatments, and ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. Access to the embargoed report and embargoed interviews are available upon request.

WHAT: The American Lung Association’s 2026 “State of Tobacco Control” report.

WHEN: The report will be released on Wednesday, January 28 at 12:01am Eastern Time.

WHERE: New findings from the “State of Tobacco Control” report for Oregon will be live on Lung.org/sotc following the launch.

WHO: The following spokespeople are available for media interviews on report findings and health impacts of tobacco use:

Carrie Nyssen, Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association Thomas Carr, report lead author, Director, Nationwide Policy, American Lung Association Medical experts, including pulmonologists and lung cancer experts



WHY: Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease here in Oregon and across the U.S., killing nearly half a million people nationally each year. The “State of Tobacco Control” report not only grades efforts by states and the federal government but also identifies key actions for policymakers to eliminate the death and disease caused by tobacco use.

