An American Mosaic Preview

The World Premiere of An American Mosaic is almost here! We’re just days away from the new commission from Grammy-winner Richard Danielpour. The solo piano piece commemorates segments of the American population that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Simone Dinnerstein performs the 15 piano miniatures and an array of accompanying Bach works.

An American Mosaic is available for on-demand streaming beginning December 6 at 2pm PST.

To learn more about this exciting project, or to watch the pre-concert Q&A, please click here: oregonbachfestival.org/mosaic.

