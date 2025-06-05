An Evening with Mike Studer: Exploring Brain Health

Stroke Awareness Oregon presents a powerful and engaging community event, An Evening with Mike Studer: Author of The Brain That Chooses Itself, on June 17, 2025, from 4-6:30pm at Westside Church in Bend.

This event will spotlight the critical yet often overlooked role of brain health in our everyday lives — from memory and focus to emotional well-being and decision-making. Featuring nationally recognized neurologic physical therapist and author Dr. Mike Studer, the evening will explore how small, intentional lifestyle choices—such as movement, sleep, nutrition, and connection — can rewire the brain and improve long-term health outcomes.

Event Highlights Include:

Reception : Connect with community members, enjoy live music and light appetizers, explore local vendor booths, and enter an exciting raffle prize drawing.

: Connect with community members, enjoy live music and light appetizers, explore local vendor booths, and enter an exciting raffle prize drawing. Presentation : Dr. Studer will share key insights from his book The Brain That Chooses Itself followed by a live Q&A session.

: Dr. Studer will share key insights from his book The Brain That Chooses Itself followed by a live Q&A session. Raffle: Winners of the raffle prizes will be announced to conclude the evening.

“This event is about more than education — it’s about empowerment,” said Taylor Laidlaw, event coordinator at SAO. “When we support brain health, we support healthier families and communities.”

Admission is free and open to the public. Attendees will walk away with practical information. This event benefits the life-saving work of Stroke Awareness Oregon, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing the impact of stroke and supporting stroke survivors and their families.

For more information, please contact Taylor Laidlaw at TLaidlaw@strokeawarenessoregon.org or 541-350-8117.

strokeawarenessoregon.org