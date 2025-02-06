An Intimate Evening of Music: Limited Tickets for HDCM’s Valentine’s Day Concert

The High Desert Chamber Music Concert Series continues on Friday, February 14, at 7:30pm with a special Valentine’s Day performance. Featuring works inspired by love and romance, concert-goers will receive a rose and treat from Goody’s Chocolates. This concert is brought to you by German Master Tech and will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Violinist Frank Almond is widely celebrated for his artistry and distinguished career. For 25 years, he served as Concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and has earned accolades on the international stage, including prizes at the Nicolo Paganini Competition in Italy and the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. A graduate of the Juilliard School, Almond studied under renowned teachers Dorothy Delay and Joseph Silverstein and currently serves on the faculty of Roosevelt University in Chicago.

He will be joined onstage by pianist Dasol Um, and special guest, HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Dmitri Shostakovich’s passing, they will perform a suite of Five Pieces, drawn from a variety of his ballet and film scores. While much of his music is intense and dark, these charming vignettes weave together a captivating narrative. The program will conclude with the dramatic and thrilling Suite for Two Violins and Piano by Moritz Moszkowski, a piece they first performed together in the HDCM Concert Series in 2015.

For audiences in the Salem area, this program will be repeated as part of the Chemeketa Concert Series on Saturday, February 15, 7:30pm in the Chemeketa Auditorium at Chemeketa Community College.

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. HDCM 2024-2025 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Mission Building, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its seventeenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series featuring world-renowned artists and meaningful educational opportunities. Join us in experiencing the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

General Admission: $58, Child/Student Tickets – $15

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)