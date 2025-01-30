An On the Ground Take on Recent Executive Orders

As the Trump administration undertakes sweeping changes to both policy and budget at the national level, sorting out the impact can be challenging, particularly as the pace and scope are significant. This week’s unprecedented spending freeze had a massive effect on our local nonprofits. Numerous Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s partner organizations found that their access to federal draw down funds was frozen as of Tuesday morning, although the policy suspending federal grants and funding wasn’t supposed to take effect until 5pm Eastern time.

With little or no notice, the funding had already been cut off for many partners, as well as for some Deschutes Children’s Foundation funds. This includes key funding to our community through Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), Runaway & Homeless Youth (RHY) and more. Even DCF’s funding through the City of Redmond to improve the Becky Johnson Community Campus was paused and a memo was sent to Community Development Block Grantees from the White House.

Nonprofit partners are breathing a sigh of relief as the Executive Order has been rescinded, but many, including Deschutes Children’s Foundation, are still concerned about what lies ahead. “Our nonprofits rely on this funding to do incredible work right here in Central Oregon, which means the community relies on these programs as well. With the uncertainty of funding, especially reimbursement-based government funding, nonprofits are unsure of how to proceed and what may come in future orders. I am specifically concerned about starting construction projects where our organization must spend the money up front. It would be detrimental if those funds weren’t reimbursed due to a future Executive Order”, says Cassi MacQueen, Executive Director at Deschutes Children’s Foundation.

In the absence of these critical resources for programs, on which the community’s most vulnerable local children and families depend in times of crisis, DCF’s partner programs have limited reserves they can fall back on. Children and families are still in dire need of food, housing, safety, medical care, and services. “If our community does not step up in a major way, services upon which many depend­ — from homeless teens and newborn babies to victims of domestic violence and families already on the razor’s edge — will see almost immediate cuts”, says MacQueen.

As a local nexus for organizations on the front lines, DCF knows one thing for sure: regardless of how funding to desperately needed services changes, the need itself does not change.

Founded in 1990 to create a central location for children and families to access services, Deschutes Children’s Foundation envisions a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive. Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides classroom and office space and free facility management to 23 nonprofits at four community campuses in Central Oregon.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org