Anabelle’s Angel Glow Run Ten Year Anniversary

Anabelle’s Angel Glow event is an annual 5K run and 1-mile Fun Walk on October 6, 2023 at sunset (6:35pm). Angel Glow is Bend’s only GLOW run/walk. Participants start at sunset dressed in their most vibrant neon colors donning glow sticks and flashing lights. As they progress through the course and the sun sets, the Old Mill District becomes aglow! The Angel Glow is more than a run or walk, but it is a family event with bounce houses, face painting and more that raises money for children in need of therapy services throughout Central Oregon.

The event began to benefit Anabelle Wilson, a local child diagnosed with a fatal genetic disorder, MLD (Metachromatic Leukodystrophy). Sadly, Anabelle passed away in May of 2017, but it became evident very quickly that everyone wanted to keep glowing in Anabelle’s memory. All proceeds benefit Treehouse Therapies’, “Anabelle Wilson Scholarship Fund” (named after our angel herself) to provide therapy services for children throughout Central Oregon who would not otherwise be able to receive therapy due to cost or insurance issues. Anabelle’s Angel Glow has consistently registered nearly 800 participants in each year’s event.

The mission of Treehouse Therapies (treehousetherapies.com) is to provide comprehensive, compassionate and affordable physical and occupational and behavioral health therapy to children with special needs, regardless of insurance and financial limitations. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Anabelle Wilson Therapy Scholarship Fund to provide therapy to children in need.

To Register go to getmeregistered.com/AnabellesAngelGlowRun .