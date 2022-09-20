Animal Lovers Gather for Fur on Fir at Sisters Farmers Market

(A good doggie day for Corgi at Crater Lake | Photo by Y Tsui/unsplash)

Central Oregonians sure love dogs. And cats. Not to mention bunnies, horses, pigs and wolves.

Our fine furry friends will be celebrated Sunday, September 25 at Fur on Fir, a special event at Sisters Farmers Market. Listen to live music, pose for a photo with your pet and learn from local nonprofit organizations that serve animals.

The Doggie Bakery will bring treats, donating ten percent of their sales to Harmony Farm Sanctuary and Furry Friends Foundation. “We are thankful for Traci’s generosity,” said market manager Michelle Jiunta, who came up with the idea of Fur on Fir.

Said Robine Bots, founder of Harmony Farm Sanctuary, “Fur on Fir sounds like a fantastic collaboration of animal-loving people, local nonprofits getting together to share what they do.”

A selfie booth will be set up for pets and their people to take pictures, with a big top circus theme. Nearby on the Songbird Stage, Evan Mullins will play tunes.

Local ranch North44 will stock beef bones suitable for dogs. Prayers Natural Dog Biscuits will be have a booth, too. The business is named after the owners’ service dog, Prayers.

Susan Prince, co-founder of the Wolf Welcome Committee, said the group is “really looking forward to participating in Fur on Fir at our wonderful Sisters Farmers Market. What a great opportunity to celebrate all of our fellow canines — domesticated and wild alike.”

Every Sunday, locals and visitors gather at Sisters Farmers Market for delicious produce grown just blocks away, locally raised meats and eggs, handcrafts, jewelry, artwork and more. Offerings may include wood-fired coffee beans, artisanal breads and Oregon coast seafood, along with fresh tomatoes, corn, peppers, squashes and greens. Crops and other items change regularly, with the weather and seasons.

Sisters Farmers Market is located at Fir Street Park, a half block north of Cascade Avenue/ Highway 20 in historic downtown Sisters. This charming farmers market takes place near food carts, restaurants and shops. For history buffs, the Sisters Museum is usually open at the park’s southeast corner during market hours.

The market takes place Sundays, 11am to 2pm, through October 2. SNAP/EBT and other currencies are accepted. Seed to Table Oregon is the nonprofit organization presenting the market.

sistersfarmersmarket.com • Instagram @sistersfarmersmarket