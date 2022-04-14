Announcing 2022 Meta Community Action Grants Recipients

Meta Prineville Data Center announced its 2022 Community Action Grants recipients, which includes 20 local nonprofits and schools. The Meta Community Action Grants program was created to address needs in Crook County by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off and improving STEM education.

Through our Data Center Community Action Grants program, Meta provides funding for nonprofits and schools to support the long-term vitality of Prineville. We fund projects that help put the power of technology to use for community benefit, connect people online or off and improve STEM education.

Congratulations to the 2022 Prineville Data Center grant recipients and a big thank you for your impactful work!

Crook County 4-H Oregon (Crook County Extension) / $10,000

To enable robotics, coding and free building for young STEAM learners with older student tutors

CASA of Central Oregon / $9,500

To support volunteers and child advocacy for kids in foster care in Crook County

Central Oregon STEM Hub – High Desert Education Service District / $10,000

To support CTE-STEM Summer Camp 2022 and increase diversity of students in STEM learning

ChickTech / $10,000

To enable STEM access to inspire high school girls and non-binary youth into technology careers through workshops and mentorship

Friends of the Children-Central Oregon / $20,000

To support partnerships that enable youth STEM activities and staff development

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery / $12,000

To provide STEM materials for Therapeutic Early Childhood Program and a career station for parents

SmartReading / $5,000

To deliver new books to 185 elementary and preschool students with in-person and online readings

Think Wild Central Oregon / $5,420

To host bimonthly educational talks about water management, reforestation and working lands

A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum & Crook County Historical Society / $9,500

To provide equipment for digitizing the local history for future generations

Crook County Kids Club / $20,000

To help provide educational after-school activities and experiences that encourage self-confidence

Family Access Network Foundation / $11,200

To enable assistance and access to crucial services for underserved local children in partnership with the Crook County School District

Crook County School District / $27,500

To expand STEM programs and provide supplies for middle school science classes

Crook County School District / $10,000

To enable a digital recording studio for teachers to create lessons for students participating in distance learning

Horses on the Ranch / $5,000

To provide technology that supports therapy and healing in the community

EarthWin / $15,000

To support the EarthWin Challenge and scale student-driven community projects with ecological impact

Helpers / $15,000

To provide tools for connection that support the cultural, economic and intellectual restoration and development of indigenous communities and their leaders

Crook County School District / $1,500

To expand Guitars in the Classroom and connect the community through teaching and playing

Embrace Bend / $10,000

To support a business training series to help foster safety and inclusivity in the community

Crook County School District / $1,380

To support development of a classroom library for second grade readers

Crook County School District / $2,000

To support Oregon Battle of the Book student participants with traditional and audio books

