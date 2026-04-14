Announcing Hayden Homes & Simplicity as the Title Sponsors of the 2026 Cascade Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium

When Hayden Homes and Simplicity by Hayden Homes learned that the Cascade Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium had lost the title sponsor, the local homebuilders stepped up. Together, Hayden Homes and Simplicity will contribute $20,000 to be the 2026 title sponsors for this thrilling race hosted by the Horner Cycling Foundation.

The Cascade Cycling Classic Downtown Criterium is Sunday, June 21, 2026 (Father’s Day). This one-day event will draw road cyclists from all over the country testing their technical skills and endurance on this exciting course. Racers will ride as many laps as they can at a time determined by their category on a closed course in downtown Bend.

Races begin at 11am and finish at 8pm. The Kiddie Crit (0-8 yrs old) will take place at 3:55pm, followed by the Bend Classic Mile run hosted by the FootZone, at 4:15pm.

“Because of Hayden Homes’ and Simplicity’s support, they have allowed this important and historically significant community event to continue,” said Molly Cogswell-Kelley, executive director, Horner Cycling Foundation. “We are beyond grateful for their sponsorship and, most importantly, for the opportunity they help us provide to our junior road cycling team to race on the big stage in their hometown,”

“The Horner Cycling Foundation offers incredible road cycling opportunities to youth across Central Oregon,” said Jenn Kovitz, community engagement and government affairs manager for Hayden Homes and Simplicity. “Programs like these expand access to youth sports, build confidence, and support the development of local athletes. Hayden Homes and Simplicity are proud to support organizations that make a lasting impact in our community.”

Race information including volunteer and host housing opportunities can be found at cascadecyclingclassic.com. Email molly@hornerlawllp.com for more information.

About the Horner Cycling Foundation:

The mission of the Horner Cycling Foundation is to create a junior road cycling team that is inclusive, accessible to all socioeconomic statuses with the focus on skill development, team building and fostering a life-long love of cycling.

About Hayden Homes:

Established in Redmond, Oregon in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 28,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, housing-focused markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go™, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives.

Hayden Homes has contributed $7.7 billion to local economies and has created more than 106,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $80 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story. To date, First Story has provided over 120 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.

About Simplicity by Hayden Homes:

Established in Redmond, Oregon in 2009, Simplicity by Hayden Homes has built over 3400 homes to price conscious, value-driven customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Housing is complex, but the solutions don’t have to be. Simplicity by Hayden Homes provides diverse housing needs including single family homes built on infill city lots and individual rural parcels, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU), cottages, nine-plexes, agricultural and workforce housing. Simplicity by Hayden Homes is a nimble and adaptable builder providing solutions that work for families, communities, and investors, expanding Hayden Homes’ ability to address the housing crisis.

hornercyclingfoundation.com • cascadecyclingclassic.com • hayden-homes.com • simplicity-homes.com