Announcing Teen & Youth Volunteer Program

Think Wild is thrilled to offer a new volunteer opportunity tailored for youth volunteers!
- Get an exclusive peek into wildlife rehabilitation
- Learn about the wildlife hospital
- Play a vital role in improving the lives and outcomes of wildlife patients
- Learn about wildlife coexistence
- Meet our ambassador animal
Our Teen and Youth Volunteer Program will meet twice a month for a variety of hands-on activities aligned with Think Wild’s mission to inspire our community to care for and protect native wildlife.
Teen and Youth Volunteer Activities Include:
- Assisting in diet preparation for wildlife patients and ambassador animals
- Tending to our native pollinator garden
- Crafting enrichment activities for our furry friends
- Maintaining the cleanliness of our facility
- Preparing educational materials and programs
- Engaging with the community at local events and businesses
- Contributing to fundraising efforts
- And much more!
Teen and youth volunteers will meet…
- First Wednesday of each month from 3-5pm
- Second Sunday of each month from 1-3pm
Volunteers are encouraged to attend at least once a month and both days if possible.
The program starts on Sunday, April 14. Special additional opportunities may become available!
