Announcing Teen & Youth Volunteer Program

Think Wild is thrilled to offer a new volunteer opportunity tailored for youth volunteers!

Get an exclusive peek into wildlife rehabilitation

Learn about the wildlife hospital

Play a vital role in improving the lives and outcomes of wildlife patients

Learn about wildlife coexistence

Meet our ambassador animal

Our Teen and Youth Volunteer Program will meet twice a month for a variety of hands-on activities aligned with Think Wild’s mission to inspire our community to care for and protect native wildlife.

Teen and Youth Volunteer Activities Include:

Assisting in diet preparation for wildlife patients and ambassador animals

Tending to our native pollinator garden

Crafting enrichment activities for our furry friends

Maintaining the cleanliness of our facility

Preparing educational materials and programs

Engaging with the community at local events and businesses

Contributing to fundraising efforts

And much more!

Teen and youth volunteers will meet…

First Wednesday of each month from 3-5pm

Second Sunday of each month from 1-3pm

Volunteers are encouraged to attend at least once a month and both days if possible.

The program starts on Sunday, April 14. Special additional opportunities may become available!

