Announcing the Agenda for This Month’s Central Oregon PubTalk

Don’t miss this month’s Central Oregon PubTalk featuring Carol Kruse, former chief marketing officer for ESPN and Cambia Health and former VP of Global Digital Marketing for Coca-Cola. Join us to hear how Carol has driven innovation and organizational change at some of America’s most iconic brands at the pivotal time before “the cement hardens” and while change is still possible.

Agenda:

Keynote Presentation: How to get Comfortable with the Wet Cement

Carol Kruse, Fortune 1000 Board Member, Former Chief Marketing Officer for ESPN and Cambia Health, Former VP of Global Digital Marketing at Coca-Cola

Company Pitch: Outlab Industries

Scott Mercer, Founder

Company Pitch: HomeHudl

Drew Van Roekel, Co-founder

Carol Kruse is a seasoned entrepreneur who experienced everything from going public and then filing Chapter 11, to failing to get a Series C round of venture funding, to co-founding a company that was bought by The Coca-Cola Company after 2½ years. With experience as the head of Global Digital Marketing at Coca-Cola and CMO at ESPN and Cambia Health, she’s had success across multiple industries. She specializes in consumer insights, experience design and leveraging data and technology to enhance customer engagement and drive value for businesses. Carol intuitively sees what motivates consumers and how technology, new service options and societal disruption will change how people make decisions.

Carol holds a BA in International Relations from Pomona College and an MBA from the University of Southern California. She was named #27 on Fast Company’s annual “Top 100 Most Creative People in Business”, was awarded Ad:Tech’s Industry Achievement ward for pioneering contribution in digital marketing, has won an Emmy, and has been a recipient of the MediaPost All-Star Award. Carol serves on the Board of Directors for Valvoline, Inc. (NYSE: VVV), and is a Venture Partner with Oregon Venture Fund.

Thursday, November 21

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

