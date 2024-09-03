Announcing the Bend Venture Conference New Economy Track Semifinalists

(Himalaya Rao, Managing Director of The BFM Fund, speaking at the 2023 Bend Venture Conference | Photo courtesy of BVC)

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) is excited to announce the eight semifinalist companies advancing in the New Economy Track for the 21st annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC) on Thursday, October 17-Friday, October 18, 2024.

This year’s conference continues BVC’s legacy as the largest and longest standing angel investment event in the Pacific Northwest, driving innovation and entrepreneurship in Central Oregon and beyond. Throughout the two-day event, startup companies from around the country will take the Tower Theatre stage to pitch their businesses to BVC’s community of investors. Through a new partnership with The BFM Fund, the New Economy Track provides a platform for startups who provide significant economic and social returns aligned with the principles of the Solidarity Economy.

Himalaya Rao, managing director of The BFM Fund, said, “We are delighted for the partnership with BVC. This opportunity creates a new track of entrepreneurs and helps bring outside talent and funding resources into Oregon. We firmly believe that cross-regional and multi-state collaborations will help elevate Oregon’s next ten-year innovation plan, particularly in the area of social enterprise investing. The semifinalists represent a diverse set of companies who all work in alignment with the Solidarity Economy framework, paving the way for the future of venture capital — where both investor returns, and inclusive innovation are inextricably linked.”

The New Economy Track is dedicated to supporting startups that are creating impactful technologies with a specific focus on accelerating inclusive innovation that encourages participation for marginalized or socially and economically disadvantaged (SEDI) communities.

In alphabetical order, the semifinalists are:

Asha AI (Seattle, Washington) — Asha AI is a clinical trial management tool that empowers pharmaceutical companies to achieve better outcomes, decrease trial cost and timelines and increases access to actionable data through a conversational AI that is accessible to anyone-including the elderly and disabled.

Eco-Shelter Inc. (Tacoma, Washington) — Eco-Shelter delivers an affordable roofing and building product made from bamboo that can profitably shelter millions with nearly no carbon emissions.

Fortuna Cools (Dover, Delaware) — Fortuna Cools partners with coconut oil factories to process their waste and turn it into insulation for recreational coolers and business packaging.

Hardcore Peanut Butter Spread (Minneapolis, Minnesota) – Hardcore Peanut Butter Spread uses superfood ingredients, mixed into allergen-free peanut butter, to give all consumers a better-for-you, safe product.

Home Lending Pal (Orlando, Florida) — Home Lending Pal uses trusted digital financial and credit sources to simulate the home purchasing process to help educate first-time home buyers on their mortgage approval odds.

Hamilton Perkins Collection (Los Angeles, California) — Hamilton Perkins Collection creates award-winning products from recycled materials and develops regenerative materials for the circular economy.

Samay (Mountain View, California) — Samay is commercializing a wearable system, Sylvee, that non-invasively monitors lung function in patients with chronic respiratory disease in clinical and home environments.

Wildfire Watchdog (Bend) — Wildfire Watchdog offers automated wildfire protection with real-time alerts, remote monitoring and automated responses.

Over the upcoming weeks, The BFM Fund will meet with semifinalist companies at a series of due diligence meetings to narrow the companies to a list of finalists, which will be announced in early October. Companies in the New Economy Track have an opportunity at investment of $100,000, thanks to BVC’s partnership with The BFM Fund. Attendees who register before Monday, September 30, will receive ten percent off their order.

Bend Venture Conference cannot guarantee that investments will be made in any specific amount because the final amounts to be awarded are dependent on investment commitments received from third-party investors and the ability of the winning companies and the investors to agree on the terms and conditions of the investment.

