Announcing The Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts

(Doug Watson served Bend Area Habitat for Humanity tirelessly as board member, board president, volunteer, trusted advisor, ReStore champion and beloved friend for nearly 20 years. His passing in February of 2020 was felt so deeply by those of us touched by his leadership. We are thrilled to partner with the Tower Theater in celebration of his legacy! | Photo courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity)

I want to share our progress with you on the scholarship announced at Doug’s Celebration of Life last July.

The Tower Theatre Foundation established the Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts in memory and honor of our longtime friend, member, sponsor, volunteer and board chair. Doug was a true believer in the performing arts; especially in the power of arts in education. He supported the Tower’s LessonPLAN programs and seemed to revel in being surrounded by an audience of enthusiastic school kids!

To continue his legacy and extend the impact of our region’s performing arts, the Doug Watson Scholarship will empower students across Central Oregon to actively pursue their creative passions. The Tower Foundation is grateful to Doug’s wife Marianne for initiating the funds for this special scholarship. At least $3,000 will be awarded to each of three graduating high school seniors — one each from Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties.

The 2022 schedule is:

March 4 — Scholarship applications open

April 4 — Applications due

May 2 — Scholarship recipients announced

And — as you’d expect from a nonprofit — we’ve made it easy for you or someone you know to support the Watson Scholarship. Just text DWATSON to 44-321 or visit: secure.givelively.org/donate/tower-theatre-foundation-inc/the-doug-watson-scholarship-for-performing-arts.

Please contact Dani Wyeth, the Tower’s Director of Education, with any questions, concerns or suggestions. She’s at daniw@towertheatre.org and 541-639-1371.

May Doug’s example and spirit continue to inspire and motivate us all.

~ Ray Solley

Executive Director

Tower Theatre Foundation

bendredmondhabitat.org