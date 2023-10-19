Announcing This Year’s Outdoor Photo Contest Winners

(Lincoln City Surfer by Josh Havelind)

A sincere congratulations to this year's winners! We hope that this year's images will inspire the protection of Oregon's wildlands, wildlife, and waters for generations to come.

Wildlands & Forests

Jonsrud Viewpoint by Patricia Davidson

The Jonsrud Viewpoint, part of the City of Sandy’s park system, is a popular and accessible place to take in the view of Mount Hood (when it’s clear!) and the riparian forest of cottonwood, alder, and conifers on a bend in the Sandy River. A few miles downstream from here, 24 miles of the Sandy is designated as a Wild & Scenic River under 1988 legislation. A few miles upstream, 6.8 more miles are proposed for Wild & Scenic River status under the River Democracy Act.

Waters

Jefferson Park by Scott Smorra

Jefferson Park offers one of the most iconic views in Oregon. The gorgeous alpine lakes and headwater streams flowing from the flanks of Mount Jefferson feed the Brietenbush and North Santiam Rivers – and while their headwaters are protected in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, downstream is not.

Wildlife

Snowy Plover, OR Coast by Keith Wallach

Snowy plover chicks may look like little cottonballs on toothpicks, but they have to stay busy to survive – foraging for tiny beach invertebrates just hours after hatching. Snowy plovers are listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.

People

Lincoln City Surfer by Josh Havelind

The near-shore ocean waves that surfers enjoy are also important habitats for all sorts of wildlife that Oregon Wild values and works to protect. From marbled murrelets fishing off shore, to salmon making their way to the mouths of their home streams, it’s important to recognize that the ocean food chain helps support more than bobbing boats and boards.

Zoomed In

Mount Hood Salamander by Bryce Wade

Found in the western Cascades and Coast Range, Cascade torrent salamanders like the one captured here, spend their lives in fast-flowing, cold headwater streams like many Oregon Wild works to protect.

