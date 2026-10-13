Annual 2026 Accomplished Under 40

(2026 Accomplished Under 40 awardees | Photo by Laurie Pittmon)

Washington Trust Bank, Jones & Roth CPAs & Business Advisors and Cascade Business News are excited to celebrate the 20th Annual Accomplished Under 40, honoring young professionals living in Central Oregon. That’s 20 years! For perspective, this year’s recipients were either playing for the Oregon Ducks basketball team or probably in K-12 when we awarded the first recipient!

On October 7, we held the awards ceremony at The Westwoods event space at the Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend, with a fun mix and mingle, light hors d’oeuvres, a toast and quick awards celebration.

Past award recipients include many well-known community and business leaders, as well as those who tend to fly under the radar. Their common denominator has always been their commitment to community, although the way they choose to give their time is as diverse as the industries they hail from. Please take the time to read this year’s recipient profiles by clicking here, and you can find the entire list of past recipients online at CascadeBusNews.com/Accomplished-40.

We received over 35 nominations this year — and all are worthy — but we have to limit the number of recipients. Community involvement weighs heavily with the selection committee — age can be a factor — and the decisions are not made easily. Some folks have been nominated several years before becoming a recipient.

Thank you to all the nominators for bringing to light these incredible young people.

Cheers to the class of 2026 and thank you for all you do for Central Oregon and beyond!

CascadeBusNews.com