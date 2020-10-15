Annual Comedy for Kids’ Sake is November 12

(Photo | Courtesy of J Bar J Youth Services)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon invites you to a hilariously beneficial evening of comedy, auctions and awards.

This year, let BBBSCO join you, Thursday November 12, in your home for our virtual gala and help us end the wait for so many Littles in our area. We invite you to set up your own party pod and enjoy an evening with friends and family participating in a safely distanced atmosphere, bidding on your favorite auction items, viewing our video presentation, and contributing to our cause in a way that is comfortable for you. Learn more about Party Pod Packages.

The event will kick off on November 5 as we open our online bidding platform to the public. Discover old favorites and new additions to our silent auction. Then we will roll out our Live Auction items over the next six days until the day of our event. Stay tuned, on November 12, as we release our video presentation filled with beneficial humor, caring information and a joyful award on our YouTube channel. Watch, bid, laugh, donate and ignite potential.

Don’t get BBBSCO CFKS FOMO! The only cure is to host a BBBSCO Comedy Night party pod. A variety of party pod options are available to support your night. Contact Jenni Garner, BBBSCO events coordinator, for more details and the opportunity to sign up. Party Pod spots and supplies are limited so get yours reserved today.

Although we cannot all be together in one room to celebrate this year, we will all be together in one community, on one night, for one cause! Join us and become a DEFENDER OF POTENTIAL and help end the wait for those Littles who need us.

Children benefit from a caring adult mentor who can inspire their potential. Studies show youth with mentors do better in school and reach higher levels of education than those without. Hundreds of kids in our region, from Madras to La Pine, need quality adult mentors. You have the power to defend the potential that is in all youth and assist Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon with their goals, and change a life for the better, forever.

For any questions please email or call Eva Gill, marketing creative of J Bar J Youth Services, at 541-480-7407.

