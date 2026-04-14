Annual Crush Cancer Trail Run Returns to Terrebonne to Provide Vital Financial Lifeline for Central Oregon Families

(Photo courtesy of FHC Crush Cancer)

On May 16, the scenic landscape of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards will transform into a hub of community resilience as it hosts the annual Crush Cancer 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon Trail Run. As the primary fundraiser for the FHC Crush Cancer nonprofit, the event expects to draw more than 1,200 participants and spectators to race for a cause that hits close to home.

While the event offers a premier trail-running experience through Central Oregon’s high desert beauty, its true purpose is found off the track. The mission of FHC Crush Cancer is to provide immediate, compassionate financial relief to local cancer patients and their families, ensuring that no one in the community has to choose between life-saving treatment and basic necessities.

The impact of the organization is already being felt throughout the region. Since December 2025 alone, funds raised through Crush Cancer have provided critical support to twelve Central Oregon families, covering essential costs including:

Housing Security: Mortgage and rent assistance.

Mortgage and rent assistance. Basic Utilities: Power and heating bills.

Power and heating bills. Family Care: Childcare assistance to support parents during treatment.

Childcare assistance to support parents during treatment. Treatment Logistics: Travel expenses (gas and lodging), food, and pharmaceutical costs not covered by insurance.

“Our vision is to create a community where every cancer patient feels supported and empowered,” says Cindy Grossmann. “By removing the weight of financial hardship, we allow these families to focus entirely on what matters most: healing and hope.”

What sets Crush Cancer apart is its commitment to transparency and local impact: 100% of all money raised through sponsorships and race participation fees goes directly to support local families. Every mile run on May 16 contributes to a neighbor’s rent, a family’s grocery bill, or a patient’s medication.

Registration is currently open for the 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon distances. Community members, local businesses, and supporters are invited to join the movement, whether by running the trails or cheering from the sidelines.

faithhopeandcharityevents.com/crush-cancer-event