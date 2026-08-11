Annual Millie’s Chili Feed Scheduled for September 25

The Deschutes Historical Museum hosts its 45th annual Chili Feed and Raffle on Friday, September 25, 2026 (one day only) from 11am to 7pm on site at 129 NW Idaho Avenue, Bend. This event is free to the public for entry and $15 for a meal that includes meat or vegetarian chili, cornbread, pie, and ice cream. Raffle baskets will be on display for ticket sales 11am to 7pm Friday and 10am to 4:30pm on Saturday.

An important note!

Due to the popularity of this event and limited indoor seating space at the museum, the chili feed is moving from the traditional November dates to this warmer season in order to accommodate additional outdoor seating. Millie’s Chili and fixings will be served during expanded hours on Friday only — lunch and dinner with music throughout the day. Raffle tickets will be available both Friday and Saturday.

The Annual Millie’s Chili Feed and Raffle is a fundraiser supporting the work of the Deschutes County Historical Society (DCHS). DCHS operates the museum, provides educational opportunities for schools, accurately and truthfully preserves and promotes our area’s history, and works to save today’s history for the future. Help DCHS remain proactive in these endeavors.

For more information, call the museum at 541-389-1813 or email at info@deschuteshistory.org.

deschuteshistory.org