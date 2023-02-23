Another Free Family Saturday & More at High Desert Museum

(Photo by Bill Jorgens)

You have one more opportunity to take advantage of Free Family Saturdays at the High Desert Museum! This Saturday, February 25, visitors will get free admission all day.

Along with free admission, visitors can enjoy a Bird of Prey Encounter every hour from 11am-3pm to meet a nonreleasable raptor in the Museum’s care and learn about their unique adaptations.

Free Family Saturdays

February 25

10am-4pm

FREE for everyone!

Your Feedback Makes a Difference

There’s still time to participate in the national survey of museum-goers! Your input helps us provide meaningful programs and experiences to visitors.

The survey is part of an effort by the American Alliance of Museums. It takes about nine minutes to complete, and all responses will be anonymous. Your response will not be used for any future solicitation.

PLUS your completion of the survey puts you in the running for a $100 Visa gift card, Museum passes and memberships!

Thank you in advance for your time and thoughts.

Take the survey

Museum Closed

The High Desert Museum will be closed on Wednesday, March 1 for a staff retreat.

highdesertmuseum.org