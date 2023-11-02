Anti-Trafficking Project Awarded New Grants to Expand Services in Central Oregon

Central Oregon continues to benefit from the critical work and services of J Bar J Youth Services’ at:project (Anti Trafficking Project). The at:project was recently notified that they received $941,000 over three years from the U.S. Department of Justice OVC (Office of Victims Crime) Integrated Services for Minor Victims of Human Trafficking (September 25, 2023). The goal of this program is to provide services that address the needs of minor victims of sex and labor trafficking through a continuum of trauma-informed, culturally relevant, and gender responsive services to ensure their safety, security, and healing and to prevent them from being directed to or involved in the justice system.

Since 2016 the at:project has provided support to victims and survivors of human trafficking in Central Oregon. The project assists survivors by connecting them to community resources at any stage from crisis to stabilization.

The at:project also received funding through the Oregon Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Response and Intervention Program (T.R.I.P). This funding supports Human Trafficking Task Forces across the state of Oregon. This funding will allow for the expansion of the task force which previously focused on Commerical Sexual Exploitation of Children in Deschutes County to a tri-county task force focused on all forms of human trafficking (sex, labor, CSEC). This Anti-Trafficking Alliance of Central Oregon (ATACO) task force is a multidisciplinary collaboration of agencies working together to coordinate and leverage local resources to provide a comprehensive approach to human trafficking and exploitation that brings trained, skilled, trauma-responsive services to: 1) identify and recover victims of human trafficking; 2) proactively investigate, identify, apprehend and prosecute those engaged in human trafficking; and 3) provide trauma-informed, victim-centered services to those impacted by human trafficking and exploitation.

The at:project is one of many programs within the J Bar J Youth Services Organization supporting the needs of Central Oregon’s most vulnerable citizens.

“The at:project provided the support and tools necessary for me to maintain stable employment, graduate from college, and gain confidence and courage in all areas of my life. Having just one person who shows up and believes in you makes all the difference. I’m now living a life outside of trafficking that I never thought was possible.” Sara ~ Previous at:project client and Survivor Advisory Council member.

at-project.org