Antique Vendors Wanted for Antique Fair at the Deschutes Historical Museum August 20

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum)

The Deschutes Historical Museum seeks vendors for their first outdoor Antique Fair on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The museum seeks vendors who offer a variety of quality antiques and collectibles, with no reproductions or replicas. Vendors can find our vendor application online at deschuteshistory.org/antiquefair.

The fair takes place on the shaded lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum at 129 NW Idaho Ave in Bend and will be free to the public. In addition to vendor sales, there will be an antique identification event from 12pm to 3pm, food trucks and more.

For more information, call the museum at 541-389-1813 or email at info@deschuteshistory.org.

deschuteshistory.org