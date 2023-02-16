AP Equipment Financing Announces a Full-Service Lease in Partnership with Rush Truck Centers

AP Equipment Financing announced a new and exciting full-service step van lease program in partnership with Rush Truck Centers with all preventative maintenance performed right at the package and delivery contractor’s terminal.

With this full maintenance lease, independent delivery contractors can choose from several sizes of F59 chassis step vans including P700, P1000 and P1200. The lease term is for three years and 36,000 miles, ensuring that contractors always have the latest equipment.

One of the key features of this lease program is mobile maintenance. All preventative maintenance is performed by an OEM certified technician, right at the terminal. This includes tire rotation, wiper blades, brakes, fluids, filters and DOT inspection, as well as all recommended maintenance according to the F59 owner’s manual.

“We’re excited to introduce this innovative program that is designed to keep our customers’ vehicles running in top condition while minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency,” said Ryan Makris, VP Business Development at AP. “This program is the first of its kind at this scale, and we believe it will be a game-changer in the industry. We encourage our P&D customers to sign up today to see if their terminal qualifies for the pilot program.”

To learn more about this program, please visit AP’s website: go.apfinancing.com/LeaseProgram.

About AP Equipment Financing:

AP Equipment Financing was founded in 1998 to provide businesses with a fast, easy and more personalized way to access and finance the specialized equipment financing they need. In 2019, AP Equipment Financing became a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century USA.

apfinancing.com