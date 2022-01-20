AP Equipment Financing Donates to 16 Local & National Charities

Every year, AP Equipment Financing encourages team members to nominate their favorite charity for a charitable donation. AP wanted to give back to organizations that their employees hold near and dear to their hearts, whether it is a local organization, or national. AP employees picked 16 Charities to donate to.

Seattle Children’s Hospital

Mission: “We provide hope, care and cures to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible.”

Meals on Wheels Bend

Mission: “Meals on Wheels program is designed to meet the nutritional and social needs of isolated older adults.”

BrightSide Animal Center

Mission: “BrightSide is a high-save shelter dedicated to providing sheltering, placement and prevention services to reduce animal homelessness and unnecessary euthanasia.”

The Giving Plate

Mission: “The Giving Plate distributes over 10,000 food boxes a year to families in Central Oregon, each containing a week’s worth of food.”

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Mission: “Each day, we fight to find cures for blood cancers and help every patient access the care they need to survive and thrive.”

World Resources Institute

Mission: “WRI’s mission is to move human society to live in ways that protect Earth’s environment and its capacity to provide for the needs and aspirations of current and future generations.”

Spike’s K9 Fund

Mission: “Protecting our nation’s working dogs. Spike’s K9 Fund, with your support, provides custom-fit ballistic vests, protective equipment, medical cost assistance and access to top-of-the-line training programs and equipment.”

Humane Society of Central Oregon

Mission: “Strengthening the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals.”

Central Oregon LandWatch

Mission: “We defend and plan for Central Oregon’s livable future.”

MOUNTAINSTAR – Family Relief Nursery

Mission: “MountainStar Family Relief Nursery’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed.”

The Bunker Project

Mission: “The Bunker Project provides stable housing to student veterans through the completion of a degree or certificate program, and then supports them in their transition from student to professional.”

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)

Mission: ” Save Lives and Bring Hope to Those Affected by Suicide.”

Fresh Approach

Mission: “We’re bringing locally grown produce, nutrition education and gardening skills to Bay Area communities so everyone can enjoy access to healthy food.”

Bethlehem Inn

Mission: “Transforming Lives Together Through Shelter, Help and Hope”

Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County

Mission: ” Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County, Inc. (HFHSFC) is a nonprofit, ecumenical, Christian-based house-building organization dedicated to eliminating substandard housing within St. Francois County.”

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Mission: “Improving lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.”

About AP Equipment Financing

AP Equipment Financing was founded in 1998 to provide businesses with a fast, easy and more personalized way to access and finance the specialized equipment financing they need. In 2019, AP Equipment Financing became a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century USA.