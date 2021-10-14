AP Equipment Financing Funds Record-Breaking $64MM in Q3 2021, 57 Percent Growth

AP Equipment Financing is excited to announce a record-breaking quarter of funding volume in Q3 2021, funding a total of $64MM compared to $40.8MM in Q3 2020, representing a 57 percent growth. AP is excited to carry this momentum into Q4 2021 and finish the year strong.

“This is a record-breaking quarter of funding volume for AP and it couldn’t have happened without every member of the team stepping up to the plate,” says Chris Lerma, president of AP. “With a focus this year on improving processes across the board, we’ve been able to improve our efficiencies which has helped instrumentally with our growth. AP continues to leverage technology projects to streamline every team from sales, marketing, documentation and operations, positioning us for continued growth in the future.”

AP Equipment Financing utilizes state-of-the-art technology and data to drive its sales process to end-users and dealer partners. Through a seamless digital process and an emphasis on the Power of Personal, AP has built a loyal and satisfied customer base.

AP Equipment Financing is part of the Tokyo Century (USA) group which includes Tokyo Century (USA), WTD Equipment, Work Truck Direct and AP Equipment Financing.

apfinancing.com