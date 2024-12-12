AP Financing Relocates Headquarters & Prioritizes Remote Work

In an era where adaptability defines success, AP Equipment Financing is making the move to further embrace remote work. Starting today, the company will operate as a primarily remote organization. This milestone reflects AP’s commitment to evolving alongside the modern work landscape while prioritizing its employees and customers alike.

Along with this transition, AP is relocating its main physical office to a new address:

360 SW Bond St., Ste. 340, Bend, OR 97702.

This move supports the company’s strategic shift by decentralizing essential operations and providing employees with the flexibility of remote work. To further enhance this approach, we maintain satellite offices in key locations with a high concentration of employees, ensuring continued collaboration and support across our distributed workforce.

Over the years, AP Equipment Financing has been steadily transitioning to remote work, testing the waters with hybrid models and decentralized teams. This shift wasn’t done overnight; it was the result of strategic planning, employee feedback, and an understanding of how flexibility enhances productivity and employee satisfaction.

By adopting a fully remote model, AP is furthering its mission to provide exceptional service across the U.S., unbound by traditional office limitations. Whether it’s helping businesses finance critical equipment or delivering industry-leading customer support, AP is proving that a distributed team can excel in today’s fast-paced business world.

Why Fully Remote?

AP’s move to a remote-first model is a testament to its forward-thinking culture. Here are a few reasons behind the transition:

Increased Flexibility for Employees: Remote work allows team members to create a work-life balance that best suits their needs, whether that's avoiding long commutes or working from a location of their choice.

Access to Top Talent Nationwide: Without geographic constraints, AP can recruit the best professionals across the U.S., fostering a diverse and skilled workforce.

Enhanced Customer Experience: A decentralized organization ensures employees are accessible and responsive, wherever they are. This agility means better service for customers and quicker turnaround times.

As AP Equipment Financing steps into this new era, it sets an example for other organizations contemplating the benefits of a fully remote model. By prioritizing innovation, flexibility, and customer satisfaction, AP is proving that remote work isn’t just a trend — it’s the future of business.

