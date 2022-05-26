Applications for Industrial Ceramics

Even though ceramic might sound like a fragile material, given that it can break easily if dropped, it is used quite frequently in industrial applications because of its durable other properties. In fact, industrial ceramics are in high demand in various manufacturing sectors, including chemical, mechanical, metallurgical, and energy production. Here are a few applications for this versatile material.

Refractories

Refractories represent the largest category of products that use ceramics. Refractories can withstand temperatures of 1,000°C (1,852°F) or higher, so all components of refractories must also hold up under such blistering-hot conditions. While approximately 80% of the refractory market is found in the metallurgical industry, refractories are found in the energy, cement, and glass industries.

Refractories are often used to line metal melting furnaces in the steel and iron sector, utensils that handle the molten metal, and pipes that transport the hot gasses away from the furnaces. Kilns are also lined with ceramic refractories to handle the heat required to create high-temperature chemical reactions in the art world.

Filtration and Separation

Industrial ceramics are also used frequently in high-temperature filtration and separation processes such as those used in the manufacturing and processing sectors. Ceramic filters are less common than those made of polymeric materials. Still, because ceramics can withstand extremely high temperatures, ceramic filters are preferred in processes that require intense heat or involve corrosive materials. Additionally, even though ceramic filters are more expensive than their polymeric counterparts, they last longer. They can be regenerated through steam and heat treatments, so they are more cost-effective in the long run.

Corrosion-Resistant Products

As mentioned briefly above, industrial ceramics are often used in corrosion-resistant manufacturing products such as bearings, cutting tools, nozzles, pump seals, thread guides, and valves. These products come into contact with corrosive materials throughout the manufacturing processes. To extend their longevity, they must be coated with or made from ceramics, which are resistant to corrosion even when wet, hot, or under extreme pressure.

Grinding, Polishing, and Sanding

Industrial ceramics can also be powdered or formed into beads or wheels to provide an abrasive surface for grinding, polishing, or sanding operations. Since ceramic doesn’t wear down very quickly and is effective in wet and dry conditions, it is the preferred material for smoothing items like clay pots, metal, aluminum, and titanium alloys. Ceramic abrasives are extremely popular in the knife industry because they are very effective in finishing high carbon steel.

Ceramic abrasives last longer than any other type of abrasive, and they usually take less time to do their job. This makes them more cost-effective for many manufacturers that require a fine finishing process on their products because they won’t have to replace the abrasives as often as they do with other materials, such as those made from zirconium oxide.

Conclusion

Despite their delicate reputation, ceramics are actually extremely durable, especially under heat and moisture. If you’re looking for a material that can withstand extreme temperatures, is corrosive resistant, and can be used in wet or dry conditions, ceramics can get the job done.