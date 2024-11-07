Applications for the 2025 OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are Now Available

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained VOLUNTEER who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information.

Program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. Once you apply and have been accepted, you will be considered an OSU Master Gardener trainee. As a volunteer in training, you will participate in weekly hybrid (both in person and online combined) training conducted by qualified OSU Extension faculty, specialists, and certified OSU Master Gardeners.

Training days occur once a week for eight weeks. Please consider these dates when applying, keeping in mind that you are required to attend a minimum of seven classes in person.

For 2025, these are the training dates:

Dates: In person classes will be held on Wednesdays, January 29-April 9, with no class on February 26 and March 26.

Time: 9:30am-2:30pm

Location: OSU/Deschutes County Extension Service, 3800 SW Airport Way, Bldg. 3, Redmond

Cost: $280, includes tuition and supplies. Partial scholarships are available.

Applications: Due by January 10, 2025.

Information at: extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/central/how-join

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes