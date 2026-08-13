Applications Now Open for Central Oregon Gives 2026

Applications are now open for Central Oregon Gives 2026, Central Oregon’s annual community giving campaign. Nonprofit organizations serving the region, along with local businesses looking to give back, are invited to be part of this year’s campaign.

Each holiday season, Central Oregon Gives connects local nonprofits with thousands of generous donors through a single online giving platform. Since launching in 2018, the campaign has helped raise nearly $7 million for organizations working to strengthen communities throughout Central Oregon.

The 2025 campaign raised more than $900,000 for local nonprofits, thanks to the generosity of 2,069 donors, who made 3,191 donations during the campaign. Nearly 500 donations of $25 or less highlighted the importance of grassroots giving, while 97 families participated in the Family Giving initiative, encouraging the next generation of philanthropists.

In addition to community donations, $25,000 in bonus prize funding was awarded to participating nonprofits through category awards and fundraising incentives made possible by generous local sponsors and community partners.

Applications are now open for nonprofit organizations serving Central Oregon in the following categories:

Animal Welfare

Arts & Culture

Basic Needs

Education, Family & Children

Health & Environment

Participating nonprofits receive a customized fundraising page, campaign-wide marketing and promotional support, access to thousands of potential donors, and the opportunity to earn bonus prize funding throughout the campaign.

Applications close September 1, 2026.

Central Oregon Gives is also seeking business sponsors and community partners to help power the 2026 campaign. Businesses can support the campaign through sponsorships, employee matching programs, donor incentives, or prize funding while aligning their brand with one of Central Oregon’s largest annual charitable initiatives.

Last year’s campaign featured support from more than two dozen local businesses that donated thank-you gifts for donors, along with community partners who funded bonus prizes for participating nonprofits. New business partners are encouraged to join the growing network of organizations investing in the strength of Central Oregon.

“Central Oregon Gives is built on the idea that when nonprofits, businesses, and community members work together, everyone benefits,” said Aaron Switzer, Founder of Central Oregon Gives. “We’re excited to welcome new nonprofit partners and business sponsors to help make the 2026 campaign our most impactful yet.”

Nonprofit applications and sponsorship information are available now at centraloregongives.com. Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities or matching gift partnerships can also contact info@centraloregongives.com.

Central Oregon Gives helps raise funds for Central Oregon nonprofits through tax-deductible donations made via an interactive digital platform at centraloregongives.com.