Applications Now Open for the 2025 Bend Venture Conference

Twenty-two years. $14 million invested. Countless connections that launched the next big thing.

Bend Venture Conference, presented by EDCO, is the Pacific Northwest’s longest-running angel investment conference, and applications are open now. BVC isn’t just about pitching, it’s about building relationships with entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders.

This year’s conference will feature two competition categories: Growth Stage and Early Stage. The 2025 Early Stage competition will be open exclusively to Oregon-based companies, strengthening BVC’s mission to spotlight and support local innovation. Additionally, a cash award will be reserved for one standout startup headquartered in Central Oregon, emphasizing the region’s ongoing commitment to homegrown entrepreneurship. Growth Stage finalists have historically received investments of $250,000 or more, pending final due diligence and allocation by the BVC Funds. The application period is open now through Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Early Stage

This category is open to Oregon-based companies that are pre-revenue or have earned less than $1 million in product revenue in the past 18 months. These companies must have raised less than $500,000 in external capital, including non-dilutive grants, and be currently raising under $1 million in investment capital. Eligible companies must be domiciled in Oregon or have an executive based in the state.

Growth Stage

This category is open to companies that have generated at least $1 million in product revenue in the past 18 months and/or raised at least $500,000 in external capital. These companies are typically raising between $250,000 and $2.5 million or more. Pre-revenue companies with significant traction, such as those in life sciences, will also be considered.

*The Bend Venture Conference cannot guarantee that investments will be awarded in any specific amount. The final amounts to be distributed depend on the investment commitments received from third-party investors, as well as the ability of the winning companies and investors to agree on the terms and conditions of the investment.

Apply now: bendvc.com/apply

bendvc.com • edcoinfo.com