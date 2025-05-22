Applications Open for COCC’s Latinx, Native American, Afrocentric Summer Symposiums

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) five-day, college-exposure summer symposiums, June 22-26, offered free for regional high school Latinx, Native American, Afrocentric students and their allies, are now accepting applications. Visit cocc.edu/multicultural to learn more, see deadline information and fill out an application for this unique college prep opportunity, though space is limited.

Open to current high schoolers, these programs — Ganas for Latinx youth, STRIVE for Native American youth and Ubuntu for Afrocentric youth — offer dynamic experiences that integrate leadership, college preparation and culturally relevant themes. The goal is to expose students to different elements of the college experience that better prepare them for the transition from high school.

Students stay in Wickiup Residence Hall on the Bend campus, with all meals provided, and engage in a host of activities and learning experiences. Students will earn a free college credit through full participation.

“COCC’s summer symposiums create opportunities for involved high school students to learn about the college experience while embracing culture,” said Christy Walker, COCC’s dean of equity and well-being.

“Culturally appropriate programs help to provide equitable opportunities that level the playing field for students who have been historically underrepresented or marginalized. All high school students are welcome to be a part of these programs, they just have to embrace the beauty of multiculturalism and be open to possibilities.”

For more information, contact odi@cocc.edu.

cocc.edu