Applications Sought for Affordable Housing & Social Services Funding

The City of Bend will soon be accepting proposals for funding for its Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), Commercial and Industrial Construction Tax (CICT), and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Applicants may apply for multiple sources as appropriate for the proposed project. Funding amounts are estimates and subject to change. They include:

Affordable Housing Fund (AHF): approximately $1.2 million for the development of affordable housing.

Commercial and Industrial Construction Tax (CICT): at least $241,000 for affordable housing, and up to $241,000 for support, services, and programs for people making up to 30 percent of area median income.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): approximately $415,000 for affordable housing and community development projects, and $95,000 for social services.

Affordable housing developers, nonprofit service providers, and other entities that serve low-to-moderate income persons are eligible to apply. Individuals are not eligible to apply. Potential applicants may register for a virtual informational meeting on the available housing and community development resources on Monday, September 9 at 11am. If you are unable to attend this virtual informational meeting, it will also be available to watch online here. More information will be available for viewing on the City’s website in the Request for Proposals (RFP) section. The application will be available on September 30 here.

Applicants with technical questions should direct them to housing@bendoregon.gov, and please include “2024 Funding Application” in the subject line. Questions may be submitted between September 9 to October 21.

All applications must be submitted before 2pm on October 28.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

