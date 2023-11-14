Apply for Opening on Bend MPO Technical Advisory Committee & Budget Committee

Community committees are a great way to get involved with the City government. The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has an opening for a position on the MPO Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Budget Committee.

How to apply for this committee:

Fill out the online advisory committee application form at bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply.

Applicants may come to City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, Monday through Friday between 9am and 4pm to fill out an application. Please contact Robyn Jones to set up an appointment at 541-323-8575 or rojones@bendoregon.gov .

Applications are due by 5pm, November 22, 2023.

Appointments will be determined based on the Bend MPO Policy Board availability and upcoming meeting agendas.

Learn more at bendoregon.gov/committees.

Stipends:

The Bend MPO may offer a stipend program for Technical Advisory Committee responsibilities for those who choose to participate. There is no compensation for Budget Committee services. The intent is to expand opportunities for community members to connect with the City and to lower barriers to engagement. The stipend may cover assumed costs of volunteering on an advisory group such as travel, parking, stable internet connection and other expenses. Please note, non-voting commission or committee members are not eligible for the stipend.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Kelli Kennedy at kkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2122. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1.

Click here for more information.

bendoregon.gov