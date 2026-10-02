Apply for the City of Bend Community Advisory Bodies

Community committees, boards and commissions are a great way to get involved with local government. The City has several Council-appointed advisory groups that make recommendations to City Council and/or City administrative staff. Applications are being accepted for the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, the Core Area Advisory Board, the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee, the Environment and Climate Committee, the Human Rights & Equity Commission, the Landmarks Commission, the Planning Commission and the Transportation and Mobility Advisory Committee.

Advisory body members are eligible for a stipend ($40/meeting, not to exceed $500/year) to help lower barriers to participation (see information below). Applications are due on October 30, 2026, at 5pm. Visit bendoregon.gov/committees to learn more and to apply.

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) provides policy, code and funding recommendations to the City Council in alignment with the goals outlined in the City’s Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan. The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is currently recruiting one member of the business community. All committee members must demonstrate an interest in meeting the needs of very low-, low-, and moderate-income populations in Bend. For more information, visit the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee webpage.

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is seeking applicants to fill one vacancy; terms are three years. The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is also seeking applicants to fill one alternate position which is intended to be ready to fill a vacancy on the board, and last one year.

Contact: Racheal Baker, Housing Division Manager, 541-323-8550 or rbaker@bendoregon.gov.

Core Area Advisory Board

The Core Area Advisory Board (CAAB) will advise the Bend Urban Renewal Agency on implementation of the Core Area Tax Increment Financing Plan, including oversight of the $195 million of maximum debt that can be issued to invest in projects in the area. The Plan identifies a variety of projects and a funding source (tax increment) to invest in the area over the next 30 years as it transforms into an urban, mixed-use area where people can live, work, and play. For more information, visit the Core Area Advisory Board webpage.

The Core Area Advisory Board is seeking applicants to fill one vacancy; terms are three years. In addition, the Core Area Advisory Board is seeking to fill one alternate position, which is intended to be ready to fill a vacancy on the board, and lasts one year. Please review the membership representation requirements.

Contact: Jonathan Taylor, Urban Renewal Project Manager, 541-322-6332 or jtaylor@bendoregon.gov.

City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee

The purpose of the City of Bend’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (COBAAC) is to assist and advise the City on the most efficient and responsible means by which to make its programs, services, activities and facilities accessible to all of Bend’s residents and visitors. COBAAC is a City Manager-appointed Committee. For more information, visit the City of Bend’s Accessibility Advisory Committee webpage.

The City of Bend’s Accessibility Advisory Committee is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies; terms are three years. Additionally, the City of Bend’s Accessibility Advisory Committee is seeking applicants to fill alternate positions, which are intended to be ready to fill a vacancy on the committee, and last a term of one year.

Contact: Cassandra Kehoe, Equity & Inclusion Manager, 541-693-2141 or ckehoe@bendoregon.gov.

Environment and Climate Committee

The primary focus of the Environment and Climate Committee (ECC) is to provide input and recommendations to the City Council on topics related to environmental stewardship and to oversee implementation of the Community Climate Action Plan, adopted in December 2019.

The Committee is made up of individuals who have experience or expertise, professional or lived, in the following subject matters: energy efficiency, renewable energy, energy efficient building, environmental justice, equity in environmental stewardship and sustainability, alternative transportation and mobility, energy policy, environmental policy, forestry, water resources, ecology, other life sciences, carbon emission reduction and other related areas. For more information, visit the Environment and Climate Committee webpage.

The Environment and Climate Committee is seeking applicants to fill one vacancy; terms are four years. Additionally, the Environment and Climate Committee is seeking applicants to fill alternate positions which are intended to be ready to fill a vacancy on the board, and last one year.

Contact: Cassie Lacy, Senior Management Analyst, 541-323-8587 or clacy@bendoregon.gov.

Human Rights & Equity Commission

The primary goal of the City of Bend Human Rights and Equity Commission (HREC) is to advise the City Council on policies and practices that impact equity, human rights and inclusion within the community. The Commission works to identify barriers to equity and to recommend strategies for dismantling those barriers. The Human Rights and Equity Commission strives to create systemic change that benefits the entire community by centering on the voices of those most impacted by inequity. For more information, visit the Human Rights and Equity Commission webpage.

The Human Rights and Equity Commission is seeking applicants to fill one full term vacancy and one partial term vacancy ending January 1, 2028. Members appointed to partial terms may seek reappointment for up to two consecutive four-year terms, not including any partial terms. Human Rights and Equity Commission is also seeking applicants to fill alternate positions which are intended to be ready to fill a vacancy on the board, and last one year.

Contact: Mellissa Kamanya, Community Partnerships Specialist, 541-382-5615, or mkamanya@bendoregon.gov.

Landmarks Commission

The Landmarks Commission is made up of seven members with an interest in architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and historic archaeology, folklore, cultural anthropology, curation, conservation landscape architecture or other related disciplines. The Commission conducts quasi-judicial public hearings for certain project applications affecting historic resources. Historic resources include sites, districts and structures. The Commission also acts as an advisory board to the City Council on decisions that could affect historic resources, per Bend Code section 1.20.090 Landmarks Commission. For more information, visit the Landmarks Commission webpage.

The Landmarks Commission is seeking one candidate to fill a partial alternate term (ending January 1, 2030). Alternates for this commission play an active role and may take part in any deliberation. Alternates may be counted as part of the quorum and may vote if their participation is necessary to make a quorum. Please note that alternates are not eligible for the stipend program.

Contact: Heidi Kennedy, Senior Planner, 541-617-4524 or hkennedy@bendoregon.gov

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission is the appointed citizen body that provides recommendations to the City Council on land use policies and development standards, makes land use decisions on certain planning applications, and provides a public forum for community values, visioning and strategic thinking in long-range planning. For more information, visit the Planning Commission webpage.

The Planning Commission is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies; terms are four years. Additionally, the Planning Commission is seeking applicants to fill alternate positions which are intended to be ready to fill any future vacancies on the commission, and last one year.

Contact: Renee Brooke, Planning Manager, 541-330-4008, or rbrooke@bendoregon.gov.

Transportation and Mobility Advisory Committee

The Transportation and Mobility Advisory Committee (TMAC), formerly known as the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, is the advisory body to the Bend City Council on matters relating to the City’s transportation system. The committee is transitioning roles from bond oversight to general transportation and mobility implementation. Through early next year the committee will continue to advise City Council and City staff on the implementation of the $190 million voter-approved 2020 transportation general obligation bond.

The Transportation and Mobility Advisory Committee also provides information to the public on the progress of the projects funded by the bond, as well as recommends metrics for prioritizing the projects and recommends project scheduling and project sequencing. As the bond work ends, and a Council work plan is finalized early next year, work will ramp up advising Council and staff on policy and prioritization related to strategic planning, transportation plan implementation, standards, and education on safety, travel behavior, and enforcement. For more information, visit the Transportation and Mobility Advisory Committee webpage.

Please note, the City Council is currently considering expanding the committee’s role, likely leading to additional time commitments beyond the current quarterly meeting schedule.

The Transportation and Mobility Advisory Committee is seeking applicants to fill alternate positions, which are intended to be ready to fill a vacancy on the board, and last one year.

Contact: Janet Hruby, Assistant City Engineer, 541-306-1083, jhruby@bendoregon.gov.

Stipends

The City of Bend offers a stipend program for City advisory board, committee and commission voting members who choose to participate. The intent is to expand opportunities for community members to connect with the City and lower barriers to engagement. The program will provide members of City advisory boards, committees and commissions with a stipend of $40 per meeting, not to exceed $500 per person annually. This stipend covers assumed costs of volunteering on an advisory group such as travel, parking, stable internet connection and other expenses. Please note that non-voting members, alternate members, Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization and Budget Committee members are not eligible for the stipend. View the Advisory Body Stipend Program Policy for additional information.