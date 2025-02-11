Apply for the City of Bend Human Rights & Equity Commission

The City of Bend is seeking applicants to fill three positions on the Bend Human Rights and Equity Commission (HREC), and applications are being accepted through February 28, 2025. Community advisory bodies are a great way to get involved with city government.

The City of Bend Human Rights and Equity Commission’s (HREC) primary goal is to advise the City Council on policies and practices that impact equity, human rights, and inclusion within the community. The Commission works to identify barriers to equity and to recommend strategies for dismantling those barriers. The Human Rights and Equity Commission strives to create systemic change that benefits the entire community by centering the voices of those most impacted by inequity. Visit the Human Rights and Equity Commission webpage at bendoregon.gov/hrec.

The Human Rights and Equity Commission will be recruiting three new members for partial terms. Contact: Andrés Portela, Equity & Inclusion director, 541-232-8563 or aportela@bendoregon.gov.

How to apply to a committee:

Fill out the online advisory committee application form by February 28, 2025, at bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply.

Stipends

The City of Bend offers a stipend program for City advisory board, committee and commission voting members who choose to participate. The intent is to expand opportunities for community members to connect with the City and lower barriers to engagement. The program will provide members of permanent City advisory boards, committees and commissions with a stipend of $40 per meeting, not to exceed $500 a year per person. This stipend covers assumed costs of volunteering on an advisory body such as travel, parking, stable internet connection and other expenses. Please note, non-voting commission or committee members are not eligible for the stipend.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

Click here for more information.

bendoregon.gov