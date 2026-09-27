Apply Now For a Fall Fuel Reduction Grant in Deschutes County

Deschutes County Natural Resources is accepting applications for the 2026 Fall Fuel Reduction Grant Program. The county has allocated $50,000 to support projects that reduce wildfire risk in communities across Deschutes County.

Fuel Reduction grants help communities complete short-term projects that remove vegetation that can fuel wildfires and improve defensible space around homes and other buildings.

Preference will be given to communities or neighborhoods working toward or already recognized as Firewise USA™ sites. Proposed projects should align with a community’s Firewise action plan and assessment.

Eligible activities include, but are not limited to:

Equipment rental

Supplies for community work parties

Contractor fees for roadside chipping, fuel reduction, or defensible-space work

Debris disposal fees

FireFree Results

The fall grant program builds on the county’s ongoing efforts to prevent wildfires. Deschutes County Natural Resources and the Deschutes County Solid Waste Department host an annual FireFree collection event that encourages residents to create defensible space around their homes. During the event, residents are allowed to drop off yard debris free of charge at participating solid waste facilities.

In 2026, FireFree participants removed and disposed of 43,711 cubic yards of leaves, pine needles, branches and other flammable yard debris, enough to cover a football field about 20 feet deep.

“By continuing to work together, residents and local government can reduce wildfire risk,” said Deschutes County Community Wildfire Protection Supervisor Lauren Street.

Grant applications due by Sept. 30

Applications for a Fall Fuel Reduction Grant must be submitted by Sept. 30, 2026. All applicants must provide a tax identification number. Communities without one are required to have a fiscal sponsor with a tax identification number.

Applicants will be notified in November whether they have been awarded a grant.

https://www.deschutescounty.gov/716/2026-Fall-Fuel-Reduction-Grant-Program