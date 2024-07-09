Apply to Pitch at the PNW’s Largest Angel Conference

(Photos courtesy of EDCO)

2024 BVC Applications Are Now Open

Are you a founder who is ready to take your company to the next level? If so, the Bend Venture Conference (BVC) wants to hear from you! Now in its 21st year, BVC is the longest standing angel investment conference in the Pacific Northwest. Since its inception, the BVC LLC Funds have awarded over $14 million in investment and participating companies have leveraged connections from the conference to receive millions in additional funding. In addition to funding opportunities, participants make meaningful connections with and gain exposure to fellow entrepreneurs, investors, fund managers, and business leaders.

This exceptional event features three categories of competition: Growth Stage, Early Stage and New Economy (formerly Impact) Tracks. Companies from across the United States are invited to apply, but must commit to attending the conference in person on October 17 and 18, 2024.

For more information on the application process and to apply, visit bendvc.com/apply.

Growth Stage Track

Growth Stage: This category is open to companies that are post-revenue who have a complete business plan, are ready for market expansion, and in need of growth capital. The company may have raised an earlier seed round and is currently raising at least $500K in investment capital.

Early Stage Track

Early Stage: This category is open to companies that have a business concept close to or fully developed, are working on product market fit, and are likely pre-revenue or very early revenue. The company may have raised a pre-seed round and is seeking to raise at least $200K in investment capital.

New Economy Track

New Economy: This category is open to for-profit companies who are creating products and technologies that accelerate the ability for marginalized communities to meaningfully participate and contribute to the innovation economy. Generally speaking, New Economy applicants have generated between $100K – $900K in revenue in the last 12 months and are seeking their first institutional funding round.

*Bend Venture Conference cannot guarantee that investments will be made in any specific amount, because the final amounts to be awarded are dependent on investment commitments received from third-party investors and the ability of the winning companies and the investors to agree on the terms and conditions of the investment.

