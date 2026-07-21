Apply to Serve on OHA Rules Advisory Committee for Marijuana Testing

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Public Health Division, is seeking participants to serve on a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) to discuss changes to marijuana testing regulations. The RAC will meet virtually via Zoom on August 18 and 19, 2026, from 1-5pm on both days. The RAC may also meet on August 21, from 10am-12pm only if additional time is needed. This RAC will be led by the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) and the Oregon Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ORELAP).

RAC members provide input on proposed administrative rules before they become effective and are an important part of the rulemaking process. RACs are comprised of individuals who have subject matter expertise, lived experience and who are likely to be affected by the proposed rules. The RAC process is designed to include a diversity of opinions and viewpoints. In addition to providing recommendations, RACs evaluate fiscal and racial impact of the proposed rules.

The RAC will meet to discuss proposed rules on the following topics, along with other minor housekeeping and technical fixes to rules found in Division 7 and Division 64. The list below is a summary of the topics that will be covered but may not be a complete list of potential changes.

Adding significant figures to action limits for analytes

Adding rules around target potency for cannabinoid products

Clarifying rules around calculations and rounding

Expanding allowable proficiency testing (PT) providers for cannabis laboratories

Clarifying rules around homogenization of samples

Clarifying rules around reporting requirements

Clarifying rules for combining samples into composite samples

If you would like to serve on the RAC, please complete the application form no later than July 22, 2026. Questions may be sent to: ommp.labs@odhsoha.oregon.gov.