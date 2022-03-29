April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to let everyone know April is a National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies around the state and nation, will be participating in a State and National Distracted Driving Awareness Blitz. This Blitz will be held on April 4-11, 2022.

Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to put your phones down and other electronic devices down while driving. If you must answer your phone or respond to a text please pull over in a safe spot prior to responding to that text or phone call. Parents please talk to your children and teen drivers about the importance of distracted driving.

A first offense that doesn’t contribute to a crash is a Class B violation with a maximum fine of $1,000. A second offense, or if the first offense contributes to a crash, is Class A violation with a maximum fine of $2,000. A third offense in ten years is a Class B misdemeanor and could result in a maximum fine of $2,500, and or a 6 month jail sentence.

For a first offense that does not contribute to a crash, the court may suspend the fine* if the driver completes an approved distracted driving avoidance class, and shows proof to the court, within four months.

*Only the fine is suspended — the violation will still be recorded on the offender’s driving record.

Be safe and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

“EYES ON THE ROAD — NOT ON YOUR PHONE”

co.crook.or.us/sheriff