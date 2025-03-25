Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»April Workshop Empowers Central Oregonians to Raise Chickens — & Get a Personalized AI-Generated Plan to Do It

April Workshop Empowers Central Oregonians to Raise Chickens — & Get a Personalized AI-Generated Plan to Do It

0
By on E-Headlines

In a region where snow, predators, and a short growing season can make backyard farming tough, a new workshop from School of Ranch is making chicken farming simpler, smarter—and more doable for families.

Chicken Farming for Self-Reliant Families, held on Monday, April 14 from 5:30-8:30pm at the American Legion Hall in Redmond, will give participants the hands-on know-how and confidence to raise healthy chickens for eggs, meat, or both. The $40 class is led by Central Oregon farmers Shannon and Taylor Kane of Wild Grown Farm and includes a community potluck and a unique twist: an AI-powered planning tool developed by School of Ranch.

The tool generates a personalized chicken-farming plan based on each participant’s goals, land, lifestyle, and available resources.

“We’re building tools that help people make confident decisions about self-reliant living,” says Mark Gross, founder and executive director of School of Ranch. “Whether it’s chickens, goats, herbal remedies, solar systems, or irrigation, our AI-driven planners work with local experts to guide people based on Central Oregon’s conditions — and their own goals. It’s practical, personal, and just the beginning.”

Participants will learn how to choose climate-appropriate breeds, set up a safe and functional coop, and manage basic flock health throughout the seasons. The workshop is beginner-friendly and community-minded, with time to connect over a potluck meal — main protein provided.

“We believe local food starts in local backyards,” says Taylor Kane, who holds an MBA and runs a regenerative poultry operation in Redmond. “When families are empowered to raise their own food, they’re building resilience and wellness at the same time.”

Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or smartphone to use the AI tool during the workshop. Space is limited and pre-registration is encouraged.

Location: American Legion Hall, 704 SW Eighth St., Redmond
Register at: schoolofranch.net/w-chickens

Also Coming Soon from School of Ranch:

Other upcoming workshops explore themes of heritage preservation, sustainable small-scale farming, and community building.

Find the full list at schoolofranch.org

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply