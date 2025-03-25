April Workshop Empowers Central Oregonians to Raise Chickens — & Get a Personalized AI-Generated Plan to Do It

In a region where snow, predators, and a short growing season can make backyard farming tough, a new workshop from School of Ranch is making chicken farming simpler, smarter—and more doable for families.

Chicken Farming for Self-Reliant Families, held on Monday, April 14 from 5:30-8:30pm at the American Legion Hall in Redmond, will give participants the hands-on know-how and confidence to raise healthy chickens for eggs, meat, or both. The $40 class is led by Central Oregon farmers Shannon and Taylor Kane of Wild Grown Farm and includes a community potluck and a unique twist: an AI-powered planning tool developed by School of Ranch.

The tool generates a personalized chicken-farming plan based on each participant’s goals, land, lifestyle, and available resources.

“We’re building tools that help people make confident decisions about self-reliant living,” says Mark Gross, founder and executive director of School of Ranch. “Whether it’s chickens, goats, herbal remedies, solar systems, or irrigation, our AI-driven planners work with local experts to guide people based on Central Oregon’s conditions — and their own goals. It’s practical, personal, and just the beginning.”

Participants will learn how to choose climate-appropriate breeds, set up a safe and functional coop, and manage basic flock health throughout the seasons. The workshop is beginner-friendly and community-minded, with time to connect over a potluck meal — main protein provided.

“We believe local food starts in local backyards,” says Taylor Kane, who holds an MBA and runs a regenerative poultry operation in Redmond. “When families are empowered to raise their own food, they’re building resilience and wellness at the same time.”

Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or smartphone to use the AI tool during the workshop. Space is limited and pre-registration is encouraged.

Location: American Legion Hall, 704 SW Eighth St., Redmond

Register at: schoolofranch.net/w-chickens

Also Coming Soon from School of Ranch:

Other upcoming workshops explore themes of heritage preservation, sustainable small-scale farming, and community building.

Find the full list at schoolofranch.org