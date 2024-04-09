AP’s Q1 Achievements

AP Equipment Financing (AP) has increased Q1 2024 funding volume by 16.3%, compared to Q1 in 2023. AP is projecting success in 2024 driven by industry expansions and targeted origination strategies. AP recently onboarded Mike Snyder as Senior Director of Business Development in the new Fleet & Mobility Division and John Pratt as SVP of Business Development, Specialty Vehicle division.

Mike Snyder brings his 30 years of experience to help expand AP’s presence in Fleet & Mobility by building and fostering strategic relationships and implementing innovative fleet solutions for clients across all industries.

“We are extremely excited to have Mike Snyder join the Fleet & Mobility Division at AP,” states EVP of Fleet & Mobility Alex Coveney. “Mike’s vast experience with rental and leasing, along with his innovative mindset and priority on the client experience, perfectly aligns with AP’s core mindset and the vision of the Fleet & Mobility Division.

John Pratt has over three decades of experience in vocational and specialty vehicle financing and program development with equipment manufacturers. John played a pivotal role in establishing Wells Fargo Equipment Finance’s specialty vehicle group and has extensive experience in providing financing solutions for truck dealers and their customers. John comments on his onboarding, “I am excited to join AP Equipment Financing as senior vice-president of business development. In this role, I am committed to putting a veteran sales team together and growing the footprint of AP Equipment Financing.”

Chris Lerma, CLFP, president of AP states, “AP is thrilled to welcome such talented and seasoned professionals to run the targeted expansion of these industries. With their leadership, we are poised to achieve exponential growth and record-breaking Q2 funding in 2024.”

About AP Equipment Financing:

Founded in 1998 and based in Bend, Oregon, AP Equipment Financing is a subsidiary of Tokyo Century (USA) Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Tokyo Century Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, has 7,800 employees, and offers specialty leasing and other high value-added financial services in more than 30 countries.

AP Equipment Financing is renowned for its reliability, consistently delivering innovative financial services and comprehensive expertise to ensure customer satisfaction. The affiliation with Tokyo Century Corporation grants AP the financial strength and resources of a large organization, while enabling them to uphold the swift and personalized service characteristic of an agile independent enterprise.

