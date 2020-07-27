Are Barolo Wines Worth the Taste and Cost?

Image Source

When there’s good Italian food, there is always an enjoyable wine standing nearby. And more than likely, that glass of wine sitting there might be one of the Barolo wine selections, fresh from Piedmont, Italy. There’s not much argument on Barolo’s authenticity on being a pure Italian wine, and some might argue that Barolo selections offer a genuine taste of what Italy has to offer.

Sharp acidity, rich and potent taste, and its full-bodied nature, Barolo is known for these characteristics and offers different variations of aromatics and flavors distinct on Barolo wines. Furthermore, every Barolo producer has their style of making its taste unique, while still keeping the Italian authenticity Barolo have.

Let’s check out the beauty of the Italian Barolo selections and see if it is worth its price.

Barolo Wines

Barolo selections are red wines that were produced in Piedmont, Italy. These wines are primarily composed of Nebbiolo, a thin and small red grape variety that is characterized by its high tannin and acid content. Nebbiolos are one of the first vines to undergo budding and last to be picked, generally in the late weeks of October.

Barolo wines are strictly regulated to be composed of Nebbiolo grapes only- no further exemptions. This makes the Barolo wines one of the purest selections, with little variation in flavors and maturity. However, it still offers exquisite taste and experience in every bottle.

Barolo wines are rich and full-bodied and come with its signature acidity and tannin strength. It is often compared to the great Pinot Noirs of Burgundy brought by their light brick-garnet pigment coloration and high acidity. Not only that, but Barolo wine manufacturers also add rose flowers, tar, and herbs for deep aromas- all picked from the region’s local flora.

In terms of maturity, these wines are aged for a minimum of two years in oak containers and one full year in bottles, making it one of the age-worthy wines available in the market.

Food Pairings

Despite its renowned status and grandiosity as an authentic Italian wine, Barolo wines are not just for special occasions. They can be consumed on an ordinary, day to day basis. It is a wine that is luxurious enough to be considered as a collectible and be consumed on a regular occasion.

A bottle of wine can’t be a proper wine without food pairings, and Barolo wines do not disappoint. The luscious and firm red Barolo wines are great for meaty dishes and perfect for every season. Barolo can improve the experience of summer barbecues to cold winter steak dinners.

The flavors’ versatility is due to the concentration of tar and rose herbs, which compliments well to most dry meats and hard cheeses. However, do not be intimidated by Barolo’s glamour. Despite its sophisticated nature, you can always enjoy it during a hearty family steak-out or a friendly barbeque reunion.

Why Should You Drink Barolo

Besides being authentic, Barolo wines are always structured, refined, and firm, while staying as an elegant bottle for the elite . While some bottles can only be considered for the prestigious and may cost more than the average wine, most Barolo wines are affordable and are not as expensive as their counterparts.

Having a Barolo wine is more than just an upgrade to your typical red wine. This is also a unique way to experience the Piedmont culture. You should consider buying and bringing Barolo for the next special occasion you’re going to attend.

Recommended and Affordable Picks

As mentioned earlier, there are Barolo wines that are affordable and available for every wine enthusiast. Each selection is 100% authentic and primarily composed of Nebbiolo grapes. For starters, here are some bottles that you can try out.

Brovia 2016 Brea Vigna Ca’Mia (Cellar Selection)

This gorgeous bottle is a wine of a thousand aromas. You’ll get a hint of rose, pine forest, leather, wild berries, and star anise aromas in this firmly structured bottle. The Brovia 2016 delivers proper tannins acidity just enough to maintain balance in the overall taste.

The Brovia 2016 is an elegant bottle, keeping sophistication even among the lowest prices.

Cavallaro 2016 Bricco Boschis (Cellar Selection)

Woodland beret, camphor, hazelnut, and under bush will greet your senses with this captivating wine bottle. Despite its young maturity, the bottle itself has a firm scent of several herbs. Along with its noble tannins, Cavallaro 2016 is a bottle that tastes better the longer it is shelved.

Takeaway

Getting a taste of Barolo wine is like stepping into Italy. Each bottle is produced with elegance and authority, allowing the wine to deliver its taste with class and complexity- all the while balancing out the aromas using its quality tannins. When you buy a bottle of Barolo wine selections, you are also buying a bottle’s worth of Italian experience and Piedmont’s welcoming culture.